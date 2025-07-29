THE PICKLR SAYS G'day TO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND AS IT EXPANDS ITS PREMIUM PICKLEBALL FRANCHISE TO THE REGION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Picklr's first Australian facility is set to open in Sydney, bringing the brand's premium indoor pickleball experience to one of the world's most dynamic cities. All facilities will be modeled after The Picklr's premium U.S. locations, combining modern aesthetics, world-class amenities, and community-driven programming under one roof.

"Australia and New Zealand have been on our radar since we began thinking about international expansion. Pickleball is no longer just a trend – it's a global movement redefining how people connect through sport," said Jorge Barragan, CEO of The Picklr. "Both Australia and New Zealand are rapidly growing their pickleball communities, with new clubs, courts, and players joining the game every day. These are markets that understand the power of sport to build connection and community. With TPM Partners leading the charge locally, we're confident we can deliver the same premium Picklr experience that's been fueling our momentum across North America."

All clubs will feature The Picklr's signature design, amenities, and programming. Facilities will be developed in big box retail and warehouse-style spaces, ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 square meters, and strategically located near densely populated residential neighborhoods.

"Originally from the U.S., I witnessed first-hand the explosive growth of pickleball in America as the sport surpassed both golf and tennis in terms of participants in a very short period of time," said Robert Pistilli, CEO of TPM Partners (dba "The Picklr Australia and New Zealand"). "The Picklr is by far the industry leader in the indoor premium facility space, performing leaps and bounds ahead of its peers due to its best-in-class facilities, leading AI technology, and unique pure-play business model. I am excited to partner with Jorge and his team to bring The Picklr and the world's fastest growing sport Down Under."

While the brand's core offerings will mirror those of its North American counterparts, The Picklr Australia and The Picklr New Zealand will also integrate select local providers alongside existing U.S. partners to build facilities that serve the unique needs of each community.

This expansion comes amid a global surge in demand for dedicated indoor pickleball spaces. Year to date, The Picklr has also expanded into Japa and Canad , with more than 500 locations opening worldwide over the next few years.

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

The Picklr is North America's fastest-growing network of premium indoor pickleball courts, offering an unparalleled experience for players of all skill levels. With more than 500 clubs sold nationwide, The Picklr provides programs for beginners to pros, and a vibrant atmosphere. Membership includes access to all club locations nationwide, free court reservations, four clinics per month, and unlimited participation in leagues, competitive play/events and tournaments. Follow The Picklr on Instagram , X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit /franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

ABOUT TPM Partners:

TPM Partners is the master franchisor for The Picklr in Australia and New Zealand. The Company was founded by Robert Pistilli, Anthony Liveris and Brett Clark, whom collectively have over 40 years of experience in retail franchising, sports governance, private equity investing and M&A.

Robert Pistilli, originally from the U.S., brings great insights into the growth of pickleball in North America, along with a proven track record of driving strategic and operational initiatives as a senior private equity executive with 20+ years' experience, most notably as an inaugural member of Peak Rock Capital. Anthony Liveris has a track record of driving growth across sports, biotech and technology. He is the Co-founder of Pacific Pickleball (Major League Pickleball Australia), which has launched Australia's first professional pickleball league and expanded into New Zealand. Anthony is also the CEO of Proto Axiom, a Sydney-based biotech incubator that backs cutting-edge life sciences ventures. Previously, he co-founded Applecart in the United States, a global data-analytics firm. Brett Clark is the co-founder of ePharmacy, a pioneering online healthcare brand that helped reshape Australia's pharmacy retail landscape, as well as a Managing Partner in Chemist Warehouse since 2004.

