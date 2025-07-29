Noteorius Launches Smart Notebook That Fights Digital Distraction
Users of the Noteorius smart notebook include students, teachers, business professionals, designers and others that want the familiarity of an analog writing experience in a reusable, digitally connected device.
"What sets the Noteorius smart notebook apart is what it intentionally leaves out," said Noteorius CEO Asad Khan. "Its purpose built for one task: to create a simple, intuitive, world-class notetaking experience that allows the user to both sync to the cloud and optimize focus, mental clarity, and productivity.
The Noteorius smart notebook is available for purchase for $199 USD at noteorius. The purchase price includes a smart notebook, smart pen, folio cover and charging cable.
About Noteorius
Noteorius is a technology company founded by the team behind Boogie Board LCD writing tablets. Its mission is to build writing products and productivity tools that help people think clearly in a cluttered digital world. Products feature display technology from Kent Innovations, which stems from research conducted by the Liquid Crystal Institute at Kent State University.
