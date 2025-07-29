Noteorius Launches Smart Notebook That Fights Digital Distraction

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Developed by the creators of the Boogie Boardwriting tablet, the Noteorius smart notebook features a reflective LCD writing surface with a visually comforting dark-mode aesthetic and zero screen glow. The writing experience is powered by a rechargeable smart pen, which offers tactile precision without the need for ink or paper. Notes are synced via Bluetooth to the free Noteorius Notes mobile app, which stores them in the cloud and allows tagging, editing, organizing and sharing. The app supports both iOS and Android.

Users of the Noteorius smart notebook include students, teachers, business professionals, designers and others that want the familiarity of an analog writing experience in a reusable, digitally connected device.

"What sets the Noteorius smart notebook apart is what it intentionally leaves out," said Noteorius CEO Asad Khan. "Its purpose built for one task: to create a simple, intuitive, world-class notetaking experience that allows the user to both sync to the cloud and optimize focus, mental clarity, and productivity.

The Noteorius smart notebook is available for purchase for $199 USD at noteorius. The purchase price includes a smart notebook, smart pen, folio cover and charging cable.

About Noteorius

Noteorius is a technology company founded by the team behind Boogie Board LCD writing tablets. Its mission is to build writing products and productivity tools that help people think clearly in a cluttered digital world. Products feature display technology from Kent Innovations, which stems from research conducted by the Liquid Crystal Institute at Kent State University.

SOURCE Noteorius