From Vegas To Velocity: VIP Play, Inc. CEO Les Ottolenghi Reveals The Next Wave Of Real-Time Intelligence At AI4 2025

Ottolenghi, a pioneer of innovative & disruptive technologies across various industries, recently transitioned from his role as Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer at Lee Enterprises to lead VIP Play, Inc., a tech-forward company applying real-time data modeling and predictive analytics to personalize engagement in high-velocity digital environments such as online gambling.

At AI4, Ottolenghi will unveil the Information Refinery Model-a strategic enterprise framework designed to deliver scalable, intelligent experiences in milliseconds. This model draws on Ottolenghi's leadership in gaming technology, as CIO of Caesars Entertainment, Las Vegas Sands, and Codere Inc., and his role in co-founding the Blackfire Innovation Center, a hub for gaming and hospitality technology innovation.

"Gaming and tech executives understand that speed is the new currency of engagement," said Ottolenghi. "This keynote at AI4 is about how real-time systems, intelligent automation, and predictive modeling can unlock new revenue and retention models-across gaming, media, and beyond."

AI4 is one of the most respected global forums for applied AI, drawing enterprise leaders, technologists, and venture-backed innovators. Ottolenghi's talk is expected to provide immediate, actionable insights for CTOs, product leaders, and strategists seeking to deploy real-time AI at scale, particularly in high-frequency industries such as gaming, streaming, fintech, and mobile.

About VIP Play, Inc.

VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ ) is pioneering the future of mobile sports wagering. Operating its proprietary technology platform in Tennessee and holding an interim iGaming and mobile sports‐betting license in West Virginia, the company delivers a modern sportsbook with unique wager offerings, sweepstakes contests, and social features. VIP Play's cloud‐native architecture and AI‐driven product roadmap enable secure, data‐centric experiences that delight players and uphold the highest standards of regulatory compliance and responsible gaming. Visit to learn more.

