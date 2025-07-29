Field Programmable Gate Array Market Trend To Eyewitness Huge Growth By 2030 AMR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The SRAM segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the field programmable gate array market forecast period.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Field Programmable Gate Array Market by Type, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” The global field programmable gate array market size was valued at $7.18 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.A field programmable gate array architecture (FPGA) is an integrated circuit that can be programed later in the field after manufacturing. FPGA are like programmable read-only memory (PROM); however, they possess wider and vast potential. Low recurring expenses, reusability, and simple design cycle are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Further, surge in demand for higher bandwidth devices for high-end applications is anticipated to offer numerous opportunities to key players of the field programmable gate array market.Download Research Report Sample & TOC :Many manufacturers operating in the field programmable gate array market are headquartered in Asia-Pacific, which boosts the growth in this region. Furthermore, growth in the automotive and consumer electronics industry has driven the market growth considerably. In addition, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest markets for automobiles in the world, and the increase in field programmable logic array integration in automobiles is highly opportunistic for the field programmable gate array market analysis.Commonly used technologies in the market are time EPROM, Antifuse, and SRAM, flash. Among all SRAM is the most popular owing to its simplicity and low cost.North America was the highest revenue-generating region accounting for $2,472.4 million in 2020. Increased consumer awareness along with expansion in smart technologies are the key contributors for the growth in the North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to generate a revenue of $4,954.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.COVID-19 Impact:COVID-19 has caused the overall semiconductor industry to mobilize quickly and make short-term decisions with long-term implications. Semiconductor companies operate in a complex ecosystem, working across the value chain with numerous raw materials, assembly, test, package, and equipment suppliers & partners across the globe.Demand from the IT & telecommunication segment is expected to increase, owing to factors such as rise in broadband usage, higher demand for cloud services, and video streaming. In addition, in the medium to long term, COVID-19 is expected to further push the need for digital transformation and technologies, such as 5G, IoT, AI, and intelligent edge computing for future optimization.Some of the professional 3D camera manufacturers have witnessed temporary delays in production, increased costs, and revenue losses due to the pandemic.The manufacturing sector witnessed severe loss, and thus no new orders have been placed during the pandemic. In addition, this impact is estimated to continue till 2021. Moreover, international consumer in electronics and field programmable gate array market trends are in a very weak state, owing to lockdown imposed to tackle the pandemic. Although the markets in the U.S. and Europe witnessed mild recovery in the second half of 2020, they are still significantly down on pre-crisis levels. Therefore, the field programmable gate array market growth is facing major obstacles after the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic.The pandemic is impacting production process of several industries, including semiconductor and electronics. Trade barriers are further constraining the demand and supply outlook. The overall production process is adversely affected as governments of different countries have already announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries.Inquiry Before BuyingKey Findings of the StudyThe high-end FPGA segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.The SRAM segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the field programmable gate array market forecast period.The industrial segment is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.North America is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.The key players mentioned in the report are Achronix Semiconductor CorporationAltera CorporationARM Ltd.Atmel CorporationCypress Semiconductors CorporationTeledyne e2v Ltd.Lattice SemiconductorMicrosemi CorporationQuickLogic CorporationXilinx Inc.Have a Look at Related Research Reports in the Semiconductor-and-Electronics Domain:LiDAR MarketAutomotive LiDAR Sensors MarketSolid State RADAR MarketAsia-Pacific LiDAR Market

