Space42, Microsoft, And Esri Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Enhance Mapping Capabilities Across Africa
MoU will support the“Map Africa Initiative,” a program designed to create a continent-wide base map and increase access to intelligent solutions
Over the next five years, the initiative will map 54 African countries and benefit over 1.4 billion people
The detailed mapping will support economic growth across the continent
Ports and logistics: Detailed terrain and infrastructure mapping will improve route planning, reduce inefficiencies, and support Africa's emergence as a global logistics hub.
Renewable energy: Site selection models will support optimal solar and wind deployment, improving efficiency and return on investment.
Security and disaster response: Governments will be better equipped to monitor borders, track natural resources, and coordinate emergency responses.
Smart cities and digital economies: Accurate maps are foundational to urban planning, public services, and technology deployment.
