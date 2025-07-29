Shinkai , the open-source, local-first platform for building and sharing autonomous AI agents, has officially released version 1.0, its first production-ready build. With support for USDC micro-payments and Coinbase's x402 protocol, Shinkai enables AI agents to run privately on users' machines while participating directly in on-chain economies.

This launch represents a major step toward Shinkai's long-term mission: making AI agents easy to use, economically sustainable, and fully under the control of the people who run them.

With over 45,000 installs, thousands of active users, and a growing base of open-source contributors, Shinkai is emerging as a meaningful alternative to centralized AI platforms. The system runs natively on macOS, Windows, and Linux, requiring no cloud accounts, browser extensions, or engineering background to get started.

Key Features in Shinkai v1.0:



Runs Fully Locally : Agents operate entirely on-device for performance, privacy, and control. Supports both local models (via Ollama, 300+ GGUF options) and remote models like Claude and Grok.

USDC Integration : Agents can now charge for tasks-summarization, data insights, tutoring, and more-using fast, low-cost stablecoin payments.

Coinbase x402 Support : Enables seamless onchain payments with no wallet popups or browser dependencies.

Peer-to-Peer Agent Marketplace : Agents discover and interact with each other using blockchain identity, onion routing, and a decentralized discovery layer. Security Audits : Audited by PeckShield and Halborn ; reports available on Shinkai agents are already being used to summarize YouTube videos, analyze market trends, execute Solana arbitrage strategies, and collaborate across tools like Slack, Discord, and Notion. They run with persistent memory, schedule their own tasks, and interact with other agents in a decentralized network. Behind the scenes, Shinkai is developed by dcSpark, a team with deep experience across blockchain ecosystems including Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and Midnight. The project is backed by investors such as Archetype, Arrington Capital, Balaji Srinivasan, Borderless Capital, Circle Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, D1 Ventures, Graph Ventures, Longhash Ventures, Meow, Naval Ravikant, Scott Belsky, SeaX Ventures, Shima Capital, Solana Ventures, and Sssiongg. As development continues, the Shinkai team plans to expand its plugin ecosystem, marketplace functionality, and multi-agent coordination capabilities. The roadmap is community-driven, and contributions are welcome. Shinkai is available at

Users can learn more at

About Shinkai