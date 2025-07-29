Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402

Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402


2025-07-29 10:13:08
(MENAFN- Chainwire) Georgetown, Cayman Islands, July 29th, 2025, Chainwire

Shinkai , the open-source, local-first platform for building and sharing autonomous AI agents, has officially released version 1.0, its first production-ready build. With support for USDC micro-payments and Coinbase's x402 protocol, Shinkai enables AI agents to run privately on users' machines while participating directly in on-chain economies.

This launch represents a major step toward Shinkai's long-term mission: making AI agents easy to use, economically sustainable, and fully under the control of the people who run them.

With over 45,000 installs, thousands of active users, and a growing base of open-source contributors, Shinkai is emerging as a meaningful alternative to centralized AI platforms. The system runs natively on macOS, Windows, and Linux, requiring no cloud accounts, browser extensions, or engineering background to get started.

Key Features in Shinkai v1.0:

Users can learn more at

About Shinkai

MENAFN29072025007842016840ID1109857613

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search