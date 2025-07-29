403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia expands nuclear energy ties with Niger
(MENAFN) Russia and Niger have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, focusing on developing power infrastructure in the energy-deprived West African country. The agreement was signed during a high-level visit to Niamey by Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, accompanied by government and business officials.
The deal, signed by Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Niger’s Energy Ministry, aims to address Niger’s dire electricity shortage—nearly 80% of the population lacks access to power.
“Our task is not just to participate in uranium mining, we must create a whole system for the development of peaceful atom in Niger,” Tsivilev stated, emphasizing plans for electricity generation, atomic medicine, and workforce training.
Tsivilev also met with Niger’s transitional president Abdourahamane Tchiani, Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine, and other top officials. Talks included forming a Russian-Nigerien intergovernmental commission to oversee trade and economic cooperation.
Russia’s Energy Ministry described the partnership as a strategic step toward strengthening bilateral ties. “The countries consider each other important partners,” it said, noting the commission would formalize and expand collaboration.
The agreement is part of Russia’s broader push to deepen relationships across Africa, including in the fields of energy, defense, infrastructure, and education.
The deal, signed by Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Niger’s Energy Ministry, aims to address Niger’s dire electricity shortage—nearly 80% of the population lacks access to power.
“Our task is not just to participate in uranium mining, we must create a whole system for the development of peaceful atom in Niger,” Tsivilev stated, emphasizing plans for electricity generation, atomic medicine, and workforce training.
Tsivilev also met with Niger’s transitional president Abdourahamane Tchiani, Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine, and other top officials. Talks included forming a Russian-Nigerien intergovernmental commission to oversee trade and economic cooperation.
Russia’s Energy Ministry described the partnership as a strategic step toward strengthening bilateral ties. “The countries consider each other important partners,” it said, noting the commission would formalize and expand collaboration.
The agreement is part of Russia’s broader push to deepen relationships across Africa, including in the fields of energy, defense, infrastructure, and education.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment