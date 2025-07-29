Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Denies Interference in Israel, Hamas Talks

2025-07-29 09:33:07
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Ministry representative Esmaeil Baghaei firmly denied allegations that Tehran had been involved in the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

This rebuttal was shared in an official announcement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry in the early hours of Tuesday.

Baghaei's statement served as a rebuttal to U.S. President Donald Trump's assertions made the previous day, wherein Trump accused Iran of playing a disruptive role in the most recent peace discussions aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

These diplomatic efforts, which were taking place in Qatar, came to a halt the prior week after the delegations from both Israel and the United States exited the talks.

Calling Trump’s accusations “absolutely baseless,” Baghaei asserted that the claim was merely an attempt by the U.S. to sidestep its own accountability for being complicit in what he described as Israeli “crimes” committed against Palestinians.

Baghaei emphasized that the Hamas representatives involved in the discussions were entirely capable of recognizing and advocating for the needs and welfare of Gaza’s residents without requiring assistance or influence from any external actor.

He went on to reiterate Iran’s stance—aligned with that of numerous other nations—denouncing what he referred to as “genocide” in Gaza.

Baghaei expressed support for any proposal that could help alleviate the hardships of the Palestinian people and bring an end to Israeli military actions in the region.

