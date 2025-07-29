403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Denies Interference in Israel, Hamas Talks
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Ministry representative Esmaeil Baghaei firmly denied allegations that Tehran had been involved in the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
This rebuttal was shared in an official announcement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry in the early hours of Tuesday.
Baghaei's statement served as a rebuttal to U.S. President Donald Trump's assertions made the previous day, wherein Trump accused Iran of playing a disruptive role in the most recent peace discussions aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.
These diplomatic efforts, which were taking place in Qatar, came to a halt the prior week after the delegations from both Israel and the United States exited the talks.
Calling Trump’s accusations “absolutely baseless,” Baghaei asserted that the claim was merely an attempt by the U.S. to sidestep its own accountability for being complicit in what he described as Israeli “crimes” committed against Palestinians.
Baghaei emphasized that the Hamas representatives involved in the discussions were entirely capable of recognizing and advocating for the needs and welfare of Gaza’s residents without requiring assistance or influence from any external actor.
He went on to reiterate Iran’s stance—aligned with that of numerous other nations—denouncing what he referred to as “genocide” in Gaza.
Baghaei expressed support for any proposal that could help alleviate the hardships of the Palestinian people and bring an end to Israeli military actions in the region.
This rebuttal was shared in an official announcement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry in the early hours of Tuesday.
Baghaei's statement served as a rebuttal to U.S. President Donald Trump's assertions made the previous day, wherein Trump accused Iran of playing a disruptive role in the most recent peace discussions aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.
These diplomatic efforts, which were taking place in Qatar, came to a halt the prior week after the delegations from both Israel and the United States exited the talks.
Calling Trump’s accusations “absolutely baseless,” Baghaei asserted that the claim was merely an attempt by the U.S. to sidestep its own accountability for being complicit in what he described as Israeli “crimes” committed against Palestinians.
Baghaei emphasized that the Hamas representatives involved in the discussions were entirely capable of recognizing and advocating for the needs and welfare of Gaza’s residents without requiring assistance or influence from any external actor.
He went on to reiterate Iran’s stance—aligned with that of numerous other nations—denouncing what he referred to as “genocide” in Gaza.
Baghaei expressed support for any proposal that could help alleviate the hardships of the Palestinian people and bring an end to Israeli military actions in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment