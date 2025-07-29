403
Survey Shows Few Bulgarians Use AI
(MENAFN) A fresh Alpha Research poll unveiled on Tuesday indicates that only 13 percent of adult Bulgarians regularly engage with artificial intelligence (AI) platforms like "ChatGPT" and "Gemini."
This highlights a generally low level of active adoption of these emerging technologies across the country.
According to the nationally representative survey, which was carried out in early July, around 31 percent of those questioned stated they use AI infrequently, while a significant 56 percent reported not using it at all.
This distribution underscores a cautious or hesitant approach to AI integration in everyday life.
Alpha Research emphasized that AI utilization in Bulgaria strongly correlates with generational and academic differences.
About one-third of individuals aged between 18 and 29 acknowledged regular use of AI systems. In stark contrast, 81 percent of people aged above 65 revealed they do not engage with AI in any capacity.
The level of education appeared to be an even more influential factor. Among participants with advanced academic qualifications, 62 percent claimed they employ AI tools, whereas 38 percent do not.
Conversely, just 21 percent of respondents with limited education reported any AI use, leaving 79 percent in that group without interaction with such technologies.
The study also delved into societal attitudes regarding the effects of AI.
Around 36 percent of the surveyed population believed that AI would benefit humanity, while 32 percent perceived it as a danger.
Meanwhile, 11 percent thought AI would make no difference, and 21 percent were unsure about its consequences.
