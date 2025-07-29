Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taxi Crashes in Uganda Leaving Four Dead

2025-07-29 09:26:31
(MENAFN) Four individuals lost their lives and 13 others sustained injuries after a commuter taxi veered off the road and plunged into a river in Uganda’s eastern Busia District on Tuesday, according to local law enforcement.

As per a police release, the taxi was en route from Busia to Tororo when it collided fatally with a pedestrian attempting to cross the road.

Following the incident, the vehicle continued out of control and fell into River Malaba at the Amunguru bridge.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the vehicle, while traveling at high speed, knocked down and killed a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the road," the statement read.

Further details from the police noted that the driver lost command of the vehicle, swerved off course, slammed into the bridge, and subsequently fell into River Malaba.

The crash resulted in the deaths of three passengers and injuries to 13 others, including the driver.

The injured were promptly transported to a nearby public health center for urgent care, while the remains of the deceased were taken to the facility’s morgue for autopsy procedures, according to the police.

"We urge all motorists to strictly observe speed limits and yield to pedestrians, particularly in busy areas, to prevent such tragic incidents," authorities cautioned.

MENAFN29072025000045017167ID1109857283

