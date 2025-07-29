403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fiji Plans Embedding Digital Literacy in Schools
(MENAFN) In reaction to the increasing incidents of virtual abuse, Fiji’s Online Safety Commission (OSC) is intensifying its efforts to incorporate digital literacy instruction into the nation's educational curriculum.
Commissioner Filipe Batiwale stated that this initiative is aimed at arming students with the essential abilities to safely engage with the online environment.
This includes safeguarding private data, detecting damaging materials, and reporting instances of cyber abuse, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.
The commission is collaborating with the Ministry of Education to implement a structured digital awareness syllabus in both primary and secondary education institutions.
Batiwale emphasized that apart from promoting internet safety, the program will also emphasize ethical online conduct.
This entails respectful online interactions, recognizing false information, and understanding the concept of consent—particularly concerning the dissemination of personal and visual content.
This action follows increasing worries regarding the surge in cyberbullying, digital harassment, and the unauthorized distribution of intimate media in Fiji.
The OSC has observed a consistent rise in grievances associated with online misconduct, especially affecting minors and adolescents.
Individuals have reported facing issues ranging from public humiliation and impersonation to intimidation and harassment.
Commissioner Filipe Batiwale stated that this initiative is aimed at arming students with the essential abilities to safely engage with the online environment.
This includes safeguarding private data, detecting damaging materials, and reporting instances of cyber abuse, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.
The commission is collaborating with the Ministry of Education to implement a structured digital awareness syllabus in both primary and secondary education institutions.
Batiwale emphasized that apart from promoting internet safety, the program will also emphasize ethical online conduct.
This entails respectful online interactions, recognizing false information, and understanding the concept of consent—particularly concerning the dissemination of personal and visual content.
This action follows increasing worries regarding the surge in cyberbullying, digital harassment, and the unauthorized distribution of intimate media in Fiji.
The OSC has observed a consistent rise in grievances associated with online misconduct, especially affecting minors and adolescents.
Individuals have reported facing issues ranging from public humiliation and impersonation to intimidation and harassment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment