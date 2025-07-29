The Jack Brewer Foundation Rallies To Terminate 2Nd Chance Father's Parole, Granting Freedom

The Jack Brewer Foundation

JBF Team Rallies for Carl Pugh

2nd Chance Father, Carl Pugh, Reclaims Freedom

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF ) proudly announces the successful termination of parole for Carl Pugh, a devoted father, leader, mentor, and inspiration within our organization and community. On July 23, 2025, the Florida Commission on Offender Review granted Pugh's release from over 50 years of incarceration and supervision, a decision driven by the overwhelming support of approximately 25 individuals who gathered from across the state, joined by others via conference call, to testify on his behalf. Despite the parole officer's recommendation to continue supervision, the compelling testimonies, including a heart-wrenching statement from 12-year-old Jackson Brewer, son of JBF Chairman Jack Brewer, swayed the Commission to grant Pugh full freedom.As JBF's top post-release case manager, Pugh has guided countless men reentering society, sharing the message of Christ's love and forgiveness with compassion and wisdom. He spearheads weekly Bible study sessions for at-risk and fatherless youth, teaching them to make positive choices through the lens of scripture, and oversees the distribution of 2 million pounds of food annually to South Florida families impacted by the criminal justice system. Pugh also teaches daily faith-based behavioral health classes, equipping individuals with tools for purpose-driven lives rooted in the gospel. His servant leadership and faith have made him an elder and a role model, not only within JBF but also as a grandfatherly figure to Chairman Brewer's children.“Carl Pugh was set free long ago through the blood of Jesus Christ, and now, by the grace of God, he is free in the flesh,” said Jack Brewer, Pastor, Chairman of the Jack Brewer Foundation, and Federal Commissioner for the Civil Rights of Black Men and Boys.“This freedom is all because of God's divine plan, and it now allows Carl to share the gospel with others in the name of Jesus in an even greater way, bringing hope and salvation to more lives. His journey inspires us all, and I am honored to call him a friend and brother in Christ.”The decision to terminate Pugh's parole now allows him to expand his ministry work, including entering prisons to share the gospel and mentor others toward a life of faith and successful reintegration. JBF attributes this milestone to divine intervention, the power of prayer, and the collective voices of supporters.Revised closingThe Jack Brewer Foundation is dedicated to supporting fathers reentering society and those behind bars through our Faith and Fatherhood programs, including our Hero 2nd Chance Fatherhood Initiative, while advocating for biblical justice. Carl Pugh, one member of our employee staff, of which more than 90% are participants in our 2nd Chance Fathers programs, showcases the transformation that's possible through faith in Jesus, proper support, and second chances.

Jillian Anderson King

The Jack Brewer Foundation

