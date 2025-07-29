New TOPDON TC002C Duo Delivers Seamless Thermal Imaging Operation For Ios, Android And Windows Devices With USB-C Ports
"We're excited to introduce the TC002C Duo as the industry's newest universal thermal imaging solution," said Chad Schnitz , Vice President of TOPDON USA. "This is a significant leap forward in mobile diagnostics, enabling anyone to easily use thermal imaging technology. By making it universally compatible with Apple and Android mobile devices, we're opening up safety, diagnostics and innovation for anytime, anywhere thermal imaging diagnostics."
The TC002C Duo features and specs include:
Dual-system compatibility with USB-C iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, including iPhone 15, iPhone 16, Samsung and other mainstream USB-C devices.
Advanced Thermal Clarity: 256×192 IR resolution enhanced by the patented TISR technology for sharper 512 x 384 image resolution.
Wide Temperature Range: Measures from -20°C to 550°C (-4°F to 1,022°F) with ±2°C or ±2% accuracy for versatile inspections.
Fast, Responsive Scanning: 25Hz refresh rate and <40mK temp sensitivity deliver smooth, real-time heat tracking.
Intuitive App with Guidance Hub: TopInfrared app offers easy controls and a built-in Scenario Guidance Hub for step-by-step inspections.
"The TC002C Duo makes it easier than ever to capture and analyze heat patterns and signatures," said Chad Schnitz . "It's an effective tool with a universal use that can help techs spot and resolve issues quickly and efficiently."
For more features and information visit products/tc002c-duo
About TOPDON US
Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit
