Polyethylene (PE) Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Historical Chart And Forecast



USA: US$ 1,223/MT

China: US$ 1,118/MT

Germany: US$ 1,045/MT

United Kingdom: US$ 1,348/MT Brazil: US$ 1,042/MT

Regional Prices Movement:



USA: Polyethylene Price Trend experienced moderate fluctuations due to steady downstream demand from packaging and automotive sectors, combined with stable ethylene feedstock costs.

China: Prices remained under pressure amid oversupply concerns and sluggish domestic manufacturing activity, despite slight improvements in export orders.

Germany: Weak industrial demand and high inventory levels led to softer prices, though energy-related production costs provided some upward pressure.

United Kingdom: Prices showed a slight uptick due to constrained imports and steady consumption in food and retail packaging. Brazil: Polyethylene prices were stable, supported by balanced supply-demand dynamics and steady demand from agricultural film and packaging industries.

Factors Affecting Polyethylene (PE) Prices

Demand-Side Factors:

Polyethylene is widely used in flexible and rigid packaging. Growth in food, e-commerce, and retail packaging boosts demand.Increased use of Polyethylene (PE) in piping, insulation, and geomembranes drives demand in construction sectors.Demand fluctuates with changes in production volumes of consumer electronics, automotive parts, and household goods.Market shifts towards biodegradable alternatives or recycled plastics can dampen virgin polyethylene demand.Economic slowdowns reduce industrial activity and consumer spending, weakening polyethylene consumption.

Supply-Side Factors:

As feedstock for ethylene production, fluctuations in oil or naphtha prices directly affect PE production costs.Limited availability of ethylene key PE precursor due to cracker outages or reduced output impacts polyethylene supply.Planned or unplanned plant shutdowns and maintenance affect supply levels and pricing.Port congestion, container shortages, or shipping delays disrupt supply chains, raising landed costs.Import/export restrictions, tariffs, or anti-dumping duties influence global supply dynamics and regional price disparities.

Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Analysis:



The global polyethylene market witnessed steady growth in Q2 2025, driven by strongdemand from packaging, construction, and consumer goods sectors. Price fluctuations were influenced by crude oil volatility, supply chain disruptions, and trade policies. Regional variations reflected differences in feedstock availability, production capacity, and downstream industry activity.

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for flexible and rigid packaging solutions.Infrastructure expansion driving use in construction materials.Growth in automotive and consumer electronics applications.Increasing use of PE in agricultural films and piping systems.

