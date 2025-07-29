Russian Attack On Novoplatonivka In Kharkiv Region Leaves Five Dead, Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the Kharkiv Regional Police , the attack occurred at approximately 10:38, reportedly involving a multiple launch rocket system.

According to preliminary information, five civilians were killed and three others sustained injuries of varying severity. A local store caught fire during the shelling, and the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

An investigative team, along with explosives and forensic experts, arrived at the scene. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which pertains to war crimes.

As earlier reported, the Russian army struck nine localities in the Kharkiv region yesterday, killing two civilians and injuring another.