Germany's Merz Announces Gaza Aid Airlift, Mulls Upping Ante On Israel
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Germany will immediately launch an airlift to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza as it considers stepping up pressure on Israel over the“catastrophic” situation in the enclave, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said yesterday.
As the death toll from almost two years of war in Gaza nears 60,000, a growing number of people are dying from starvation and malnutrition, Gaza health authorities say, with images of starving children shocking the world and fuelling international criticism of Israel over sharply worsening conditions.
Germany, together with the United States, has long remained one of Israel's staunchest allies and largest arms suppliers. US President Donald Trump said yesterday many people were starving in the enclave, contradicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who denied there was starvation there.
The German security cabinet convened for more than two hours yesterday to discuss the situation, Merz told a news conference in Berlin. While it welcomed Israel's announcement of a halt in military operations for 10 hours a day in parts of Gaza as an“important first step”, it agreed more must follow.
Asked if the council discussed sanctions like suspending the EU pact governing relations with Israel, a move Germany has in the past rejected, Merz said the council had discussed what options were available.“We are keeping such steps on the table,” he said.
Before making any decisions, however, he would try to speak with Netanyahu later and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul would travel to the region on Thursday, possibly together with his British and French counterparts. The German government would then reassess the situation over the weekend.
In the meantime, Berlin would do what it could to help alleviate the humanitarian situation, launching an airlift in co-operation with Jordan to deliver aid into Gaza.
“Defence Minister Boris Pistorius will closely co-ordinate with France and the UK, who are also willing to provide such an airlift for food and medical supplies,” he said.
“We know that this can only provide very limited help for the people in Gaza, but it is nonetheless a contribution we are eager to make.” Germany would also prepare for a Gaza reconstruction conference in co-ordination with regional partners, Britain and France, he said.“No further expulsions from the Gaza Strip must occur.”
