Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flooding Forces Mass Evacuations in Eastern Myanmar

2025-07-29 05:01:16
(MENAFN) Floodwaters have compelled the evacuation of 2,267 people from 461 households across four townships in the eastern region of Myanmar’s Shan state, the Myanmar Fire Services Department announced on Tuesday.

This severe flooding was triggered by mountain runoff caused by heavy rainfall that began early Monday morning, severely affecting the townships of Yatsauk, Aungban, Kalaw, and Pindaya, an official from the department told media outlets.

The situation has been particularly dire in Pindaya township, where authorities have confirmed six deaths and three injuries as of Tuesday morning. The heavy rains and subsequent flooding have overwhelmed local infrastructure, prompting emergency response efforts.

He said rescue teams from the Myanmar Fire Services Department relocated displaced residents to safer locations such as monasteries and playgrounds, adding that rescue operations are ongoing as officials work to ensure the safety of those affected and assess the full extent of the damage.

