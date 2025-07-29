Europe Plant-Based Meat Market Forecast And Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Archer Daniels Midland, Tyson Foods, Hormel Foods, Beyond Meat, Danone, Taifun-Tofu, Kellanava, Berief Food

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Plant-Based Meat Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Plant-Based Meat Market was USD 2.47 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 9.54 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 16.2% over the period from 2025 to 2033. The reason behind this growth is increasing health awareness, the need for sustainable protein options, and changing consumer behavior toward meat substitutes in nations such as Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands.



Plant-based meat is a food product formulated to mimic the flavor, texture, and nutritional characteristics of conventional meat with ingredients based on plant materials like soy, peas, mushrooms, and legumes. Its popularity in Europe has increased dramatically because of increased health awareness, environmental concern, and animal welfare issues.

With more consumers gravitating towards flexitarian, veggie, or vegan diets, plant-based meat has become an accepted mainstream alternative in restaurants and households. The large food chains and fast food outlets are promoting plant-based diets to keep pace with changing customer tastes. Governments also have environmental sustainability and climate objectives that create a push toward meat alternatives.

Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands, among other countries, have shown remarkable growth in plant-based consumerism. Younger consumers, especially, are leading demand as a result of their receptiveness to innovation and ethical consumption. In general, plant-based meat is gaining a strong presence throughout Europe as part of a wider trend towards healthier and more sustainable food consumption.

Growth Drivers in the Europe Plant-Based Meat Market

Increasing Health Awareness and Flexitarian Lifestyle

Europeans are increasingly turning towards flexitarian diets led by health issues like obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and food intolerances. This is fueling the call for plant-based meat alternatives that are seen as healthier, lower-fat, and cholesterol-free. This is something that brands are seizing on through the clean-label and nutrient-dense product positioning.

Consumers in Western Europe, in particular, are taking up this transition as part of a wider wellness trend, driving the plant-based meat market throughout the region. In 2021, A survey by the Smart Protein Project revealed that flexitarians account for 30% of Europe's population, rising to 40% when vegetarians and pescatarians are included. More than a third of consumers are not primarily meat-eaters, and 57% wish to reduce meat in their diets over time.

Sustainability and Environmental Issues

Environmental sustainability is a major driver for the uptake of plant-based meats in Europe. Fears about the carbon footprint of livestock, deforestation, and water consumption have prompted many environmentally aware consumers to cut down on or forego animal meat. Governments and non-governmental organizations are facilitating such shifts through advocacy campaigns and sustainable food programs.

Plant-based meat companies are taking their marketing strategy in line with sustainability stories, winning over a growing number of climate-aware customers in nations such as Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK. The VALPRO Path project, supported by Horizon Europe and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funds, seeks to guide food chain actors towards more sustainable plant protein production for food and feed.

Retail Expansion and Product Innovation

Large retail chains throughout Europe are quickly increasing their plant-based products, launching private labels and collaborating with startups to broaden choice. Textural, taste, and ingredient technology innovations have added to the attractiveness of plant-based meats, replicating animal proteins with close similarities. From soy sausages to pea protein burgers, quality and variety are stimulating repeat buys.

This diversification driven by innovation is propelling broad market uptake, especially in urban areas where demand is picking up speed. Jan 2025, Foodtech venture Project Eaden, which produces ultra-realistic plant-based meat with fiber spinning technology, raised €15 million in an oversubscribed Series A round, taking total funding to €27 million.

Pain points in the Europe Plant-Based Meat Market

High Price Relative to Traditional Meat

Among the major entry impediments of the broader diffusion of plant-based meat in Europe is its unfavorable cost relative to traditional animal-based meat. Albeit increasing enthusiasm, price sensitiveness continues to be a severe issue for a vast majority of consumers.

Plant-based products have been found to involve sophisticated processing, premium-quality raw materials, and R&D expenses - attributes contributing to their upward pressure on retail prices. These make such products less affordable to middle- and lower-class consumers, particularly across Central and Eastern European markets.

Taste and Texture Limitations

While much improvement has taken place, most plant-based meat alternatives continue to lack the precise taste and texture of actual meat. This discourages classic meat consumers from converting entirely. Texture, particularly in steaks or chicken alternatives, is a technical hurdle. Where culinary history runs strong in a region, like in France or Italy, this becomes an even larger obstacle to conquest and repeat buying.

Key Players Analysis: Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue



Hormel Foods Corporation

Beyond Meat Inc.

Danone S.A.

Taifun-Tofu GmbH

Kellanava

Berief Food GmbH

Archer Daniels Midland Tyson Foods Inc.

Key Attributes:

