Parimatch Launches PUBG Mobile Line Ahead Of PMWC 2025
What's the Tournament About?
The PUBG Mobile World Cup is the tournament of the world's fiercest mobile warriors. Held as part of the Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) is set to be one of the year's biggest competitive spectacles. Squads like Stalwart Esports, Team Falcons, and Alpha7 Esports will go head-to-head in a 10-day battle for global dominance, fame, and a massive $3 million prize pool.
Why Play on PUBG with Parimatch?
With this launch, Parimatch is opening up a whole new level of interactivity from July 25 to August 3. The line's perfectly synced with the PMWC official schedule. It also allows users to track odds in real time, predict match outcomes, and put their game knowledge to the test while enjoying the rush of the game.
What makes this even more exciting is Parimatch's signature user experience: a sleek interface, fast payouts, and seamless navigation that make esports playing smooth, exciting, and accessible to all.
Who Should Join In?
From seasoned participants to first-timers discovering the game, the new line is designed to welcome everyone into the battleground with open arms. With sharp odds, real-time updates, and the energy of global competition, this new line is designed to bring every fan even closer to the game.
Join millions across Asia who already play smarter with Parimatch - where every second counts, and every click could bring you closer to a win.
