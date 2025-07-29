To Protect Coral Reefs, We Must Also Protect The People Who Depend On Them

MENAFN - The Conversation) Coral reefs are vital ecosystems that sustain millions of people , yet they face a growing crisis. Rising ocean temperatures are causing coral bleaching , a process where heat disrupts the relationship between corals and the microalgae living inside them. If the stress continues, the corals may die.

Since the 1980s, bleaching events have increased significantly , posing a major threat to reefs and the coastal communities that rely on them for food, income and protection.

Prolonged coral bleaching events, caused by environmental stress, can cause coral reefs to die. (Danielle/Wikimedia)

Scientists rely on data-monitoring tools to predict where and when bleaching is most likely to occur . These tools help inform conservation decisions made by the reef managers in charge of preserving the reefs, like temporarily pausing tourism or fishing to allow corals to recover.

But important questions are often overlooked in the process: Are these decisions fair? And who bears the cost of protecting coral reefs?

Managing reefs

Predicting bleaching events is crucial for managing reefs. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Coral Reef Watch uses satellite data to issue real-time bleaching alerts . These alerts guide managers to act before reefs reach dangerous thresholds.

However, the science isn't perfect. Our research shows that about one-third of bleaching alerts worldwide are false alarms or missed events . If fishing or tourism sites are closed based on a false alarm, it can cause unnecessary economic hardship to local communities. On the other hand, failing to act when bleaching happens risks long-term ecological damage.

Not all reefs are affected equally. The challenges are especially severe in developing countries, where coastal communities depend heavily on reefs for their livelihoods. Many coastal communities do not have the money, government support or backup options they need to protect reefs or cope with the damage.

As a result, coastal communities in developing countries bear the greatest ecological and economic risks. This highlights the need for a rethink of how reef-protection strategies are designed and implemented.

Protesters march in Manila, the Philippines in 2010. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Equity matters

Reef management must be fair, not just to the reefs but also to the people who depend on them. This is where equity comes in. Equity means not only sharing the benefits of healthy reefs, but also ensuring that the costs, such as fishing bans or tourism closures, do not disproportionately fall on those least able to handle them.

There are three key principles that help bring equity to the heart of coral-reef management and the fair sharing of reef resources:

: Different groups relate to the reef in different ways. For some, it is a source of food; for others, it has cultural or spiritual meaning . Understanding and respecting these different connections - whether scientific, economic or traditional - is essential.: Managing the reef should be a collective undertaking. It is important that those who depend on it, like fishing communities, tourism operators and Indigenous groups, have a real say in how the reef is used, and not just more powerful or rich interest groups, like commercial fishers.

: The benefits of healthy reefs, like fish, tourism income or coastal protection, should be distributed fairly . Likewise, the costs, such as fishing bans or tourism restrictions, should not fall unfairly on those who can least afford it.

These ideas may sound like common sense, but they are often missing in practice. In developing countries, decisions made in the interest of reef conservation can unintentionally harm local communities.

Sustainable and local solutions

Without alternative sources of income or food, restricting fishing or access to reefs can worsen poverty, exacerbate gender inequity or push unsustainable practices to other areas.

In the Solomon Islands, for example, coral reefs are crucial for both food and economic well-being .

In some communities, the food and materials people harvest from reefs, like fish, shells and corals, are worth more than what they earn from other sources. But heavy reliance on reef resources, especially for cash income, has led to over-extraction in some areas , putting both the reefs and local livelihoods at risk.

A community-led planning project in the small island nation of Tuvalu has fostered support for low-impact tourism that balances conservation with livelihoods . Villages identified key sites to protect and developed visitor guidelines to support tourism in a socially responsible and environmentally sustainable manner, balancing reef conservation with local livelihoods.

These examples show that conservation solutions must be co-designed, flexible and tailored to each context. Decisions to close areas or create protected zones should consult with and include local communities.

Reuters reports on the world's largest coral, discovered in the Solomon Islands.

Toward a just future

Strategies to protect coral reefs need to evolve to include impacted communities. This means reshaping decision-making processes, who is involved and how risks and benefits are shared. It also means addressing global imbalances in conservation leadership.

Many reef initiatives are still led by institutions from wealthy nations , even though the reefs most at risk are in developing countries. In many cases, local communities are invited to participate , but participation alone may not guarantee equity. True equity is about shifting power in leadership and making space for local communities and institutions, providing them with real authority to manage their own resources.

Integrating equity into every stage of coral-bleaching management - including warning systems, impact assessments, stress reduction and policy decisions - not only boosts conservation outcomes, but also ensures that efforts to save the reefs do not come at the expense of the people most dependent on them.