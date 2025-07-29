Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Netherlands Backs EU’s Potential Move Regarding Israel

2025-07-29 03:45:10
(MENAFN) Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced on Monday that the Netherlands is ready to endorse a pause in Israel’s involvement in the European Union’s Horizon research initiative, should Brussels determine that Israel is hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

“The government’s goal is crystal clear: the people of Gaza must be given immediate, unfettered, safe access to humanitarian aid,” Schoof posted on X after a senior-level gathering with deputy prime ministers as well as the ministers of foreign affairs and defense.

He described the worsening conditions in Gaza as a “catastrophic situation.”

He emphasized that if the EU determines Israel is not adhering to commitments tied to humanitarian access, “the Netherlands supports the plan to suspend Israeli participation in the EU research program Horizon.”

Schoof mentioned that the Dutch administration will also advocate for “further European measures,” which may encompass possible actions related to commerce, during the upcoming EU summit in Brussels scheduled for Tuesday.

“We are also considering taking national measures to increase the pressure,” he stated.

According to Schoof, he had communicated the Dutch stance in a telephone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier that day.

He further urged the Palestinian faction Hamas to fully engage in allowing humanitarian assistance to reach civilians in Gaza.

