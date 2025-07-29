403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Netherlands Backs EU’s Potential Move Regarding Israel
(MENAFN) Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced on Monday that the Netherlands is ready to endorse a pause in Israel’s involvement in the European Union’s Horizon research initiative, should Brussels determine that Israel is hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza.
“The government’s goal is crystal clear: the people of Gaza must be given immediate, unfettered, safe access to humanitarian aid,” Schoof posted on X after a senior-level gathering with deputy prime ministers as well as the ministers of foreign affairs and defense.
He described the worsening conditions in Gaza as a “catastrophic situation.”
He emphasized that if the EU determines Israel is not adhering to commitments tied to humanitarian access, “the Netherlands supports the plan to suspend Israeli participation in the EU research program Horizon.”
Schoof mentioned that the Dutch administration will also advocate for “further European measures,” which may encompass possible actions related to commerce, during the upcoming EU summit in Brussels scheduled for Tuesday.
“We are also considering taking national measures to increase the pressure,” he stated.
According to Schoof, he had communicated the Dutch stance in a telephone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier that day.
He further urged the Palestinian faction Hamas to fully engage in allowing humanitarian assistance to reach civilians in Gaza.
“The government’s goal is crystal clear: the people of Gaza must be given immediate, unfettered, safe access to humanitarian aid,” Schoof posted on X after a senior-level gathering with deputy prime ministers as well as the ministers of foreign affairs and defense.
He described the worsening conditions in Gaza as a “catastrophic situation.”
He emphasized that if the EU determines Israel is not adhering to commitments tied to humanitarian access, “the Netherlands supports the plan to suspend Israeli participation in the EU research program Horizon.”
Schoof mentioned that the Dutch administration will also advocate for “further European measures,” which may encompass possible actions related to commerce, during the upcoming EU summit in Brussels scheduled for Tuesday.
“We are also considering taking national measures to increase the pressure,” he stated.
According to Schoof, he had communicated the Dutch stance in a telephone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier that day.
He further urged the Palestinian faction Hamas to fully engage in allowing humanitarian assistance to reach civilians in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment