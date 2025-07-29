Jcdecaux Wins The Exclusive Advertising Concession For Brussels Airport

Paris, July 29 th , 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that its subsidiary JCDecaux Belgium has been awarded the exclusive advertising concession for Brussels Airport, following a competitive tender. The airport is located close to the Belgian capital, which is home to several key European Union institutions including the European Parliament, the European Commission and the Council of the European Union.

Brussels Airport Company (BAC) has chosen to entrust JCDecaux once again to be responsible as of January 1st, 2026, for installing, managing and marketing the advertising displays inside, outside and around Brussels Airport. With 23.6 million passengers in 2024, Brussels Airport is one of the most important airports in Europe.

As a partner of Brussels Airport for 18 years, JCDecaux, in line with its strategy of high-quality products and technological innovation, will provide Brussels Airport with its expertise to enrich the passenger experience and advertisers' visibility, while meeting the requirements of sustainability and quality of service. JCDecaux will renew all its furniture and digital spaces and develop a wide range of creative solutions such as activation podiums and immersive event devices that create engagement between brands and passengers.

In line with both companies' ESG commitments, sustainability and safety will be a strong focus of the contract, with clear objectives for green energy, recyclable materials and waste management.

JCDecaux is the media partner of 157 key airports in 39 countries around the world. As the number one outdoor advertising and street furniture company in Belgium, it is strategically positioned in this key market in the heart of Europe, with street furniture concessions in Antwerp, Charleroi, Bruges, Hasselt, Liège, Mons, Namur and Brussels, where JCDecaux also operates the Villo! self-service bike rental contract. The new digital screens planned as part of this new contract at Brussels Airport will be integrated into JCDecaux Belgium's programmatic offer, in addition to the 1,400 JCDecaux digital furniture units already present nationwide in shopping centres, Carrefour and Delhaize stores, in cities such as Brussels, Antwerp, Liège and Charleroi as well as in the Brussels metro.

Sylvie Van den Eynde, Chief Passenger Aviation Officer of Brussels Airport Company , said: "Advertising at Brussels Airport goes beyond mere visibility, it fully contributes to the passenger experience. Thanks to the renewal of our collaboration with JCDecaux, with whom we have had an excellent collaboration for many years, we can make this experience even more impactful and innovative. Our advertising campaigns are regularly part of major cultural and sporting moments for our country, thus helping to affirm the Belgian identity and authenticity at the airport, located in the heart of Europe. From dynamic content on our digital screens to campaigns that greet travelers in their native language, every initiative aims to create a warm and memorable experience.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We are very pleased to renew our successful partnership with Brussels Airport Company. Through 18 years of close collaboration and a focus on advertisers' demands, our new offering aims to better meet their current and emerging needs in a rapidly changing market. This new contract is a true recognition of JCDecaux's expertise in offering innovative and high-quality advertising solutions, and will allow us to continue the strategic deployment of iconic displays and a premium and sustainable digital offer within this major European hub. As the headquarters of Europe and major institutions, Brussels attracts many delegations which transit through its airport and foster the interest of specific international advertisers. We would like to thank Brussels Airport Company for their continuing trust and will continue to work to offer products and services that can transform the airport's environment and enhance the passenger experience whilst ensuring optimal visibility for advertisers and their brands.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux



2024 revenue: €3,935.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels) N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)



