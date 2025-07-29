TN Farmers Seek Early Water Release As Periyar, Vaigai Dams Near Full Capacity

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 29 (IANS) With the Periyar and Vaigai dams nearing their maximum storage levels due to heavy inflow from catchment areas, farmers in the Madurai region have appealed to the Water Resources Department (WRD) to begin early release of water for irrigation.

They say this move would help fill irrigation tanks and recharge groundwater in rural areas.

According to WRD officials, the Periyar dam recorded a water level of over 135 feet as of Monday -- just below the permissible limit of 137.5 feet allowed until August 10 under the rule curve.

The dam has been receiving an inflow of 3,639 cusecs, while 1,867 cusecs are being released.

Meanwhile, the Vaigai dam has reached 66.6 feet out of its full capacity of 71 feet, with an inflow of 1,989 cusecs and an outflow of 869 cusecs.

A first-stage flood warning was issued last week for both dams due to the continued increase in inflow following consistent rainfall in the upper catchment areas.

Officials expect both reservoirs to reach full capacity soon. Farmer leader Ganesh Senthil Raj from Melur pointed out that this is the first time in several years that both dams have come close to full storage by mid-year.

“Since Periyar has already crossed 135 feet, we must make full use of the inflow. The credit for Tamil Nadu from Periyar can be raised from 1,867 to 2,100 cusecs,” he suggested.

He also called for the immediate release of water from the Vaigai dam into major canals such as the Thirumangalam canal, Periyar main canal (benefiting Melur), the 58th canal, and the 18th canal.

“Even if water is released for just 10 days, only about 1.25 TMC would be used, which could be stored in local tanks for future agricultural use,” he said, adding that formal petitions have been submitted to the WRD.

Krishan Viswanathan, another farmer leader, said that releasing water through the 58th canal would help recharge groundwater and fill irrigation tanks in outer Madurai.

“If timely action is not taken, any excess water will have to be discharged as flood release and will end up in the sea without benefiting farmers,” he warned.