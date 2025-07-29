Invest In Post Office TD, Get Fixed Returns Up To Rs 2 Lakh In Just 5 Years
Invest a minimum of Rs 1000, with no maximum limit. Tenures are 1, 2, 3, and 5 years. Interest is calculated quarterly and paid annually. Open personal, joint, or minor accounts. Transfer your account to another post office. 5-year TDs offer tax benefits under 80C.
Here's what you get by investing Rs 100000: 1 year: Rs 1,06,9975 2 years: Rs 1,14,162 3 years: Rs 1,21,558 5 years: Rs 1,38,570
Invest Rs 5 Lakh and get: 1 year: Rs 5,34,877 2 years: Rs 5,70,806 3 years: Rs 6,07,790 5 years: Rs 6,92,840 Profit (Interest): Rs 1,92,840 (almost Rs 2 Lakh). Higher returns than bank FDs, plus tax benefits. Contact your nearest post office for details.
