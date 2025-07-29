Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invest In Post Office TD, Get Fixed Returns Up To Rs 2 Lakh In Just 5 Years


2025-07-29 01:14:28
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earning money is crucial, but investing it wisely is equally important. Think carefully before investing. Let's explore a secure investment scheme with good returns.For those seeking a secure saving option with government backing, the Post Office Time Deposit (TD) Scheme is a great choice. Like bank FDs, it offers fixed interest. It's popular for its low risk and tax benefits. You can deposit for your preferred duration.The Postal Department recently revised TD interest rates: 1 year: 6.9% (unchanged) 2 years: Reduced from 7% to 6.9% 3 years: Reduced from 7.1% to 6.9% 5 years: Increased from 7.5% to 7.7%

Invest a minimum of Rs 1000, with no maximum limit. Tenures are 1, 2, 3, and 5 years. Interest is calculated quarterly and paid annually. Open personal, joint, or minor accounts. Transfer your account to another post office. 5-year TDs offer tax benefits under 80C.

Here's what you get by investing Rs 100000: 1 year: Rs 1,06,9975 2 years: Rs 1,14,162 3 years: Rs 1,21,558 5 years: Rs 1,38,570

Invest Rs 5 Lakh and get: 1 year: Rs 5,34,877 2 years: Rs 5,70,806 3 years: Rs 6,07,790 5 years: Rs 6,92,840 Profit (Interest): Rs 1,92,840 (almost Rs 2 Lakh). Higher returns than bank FDs, plus tax benefits. Contact your nearest post office for details.

