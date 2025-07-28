Motorcyclist In Chiriquí Collides With A Concrete Barrier And Dies

Motorcyclist In Chiriquí Collides With A Concrete Barrier And Dies -
The impact was so severe that Rivera died instantly from the impact, according to paramedics from the Bugaba Fire Department who responded to the scene. Upon arrival, he was no longer showing any vital signs. The scene was taken into custody by Public Prosecutor's Office personnel and units from the National Police's National Directorate of Traffic Operations, who initiated the corresponding investigation.
This unfortunate incident marks the second fatal accident involving a motorcyclist in less than a month in the province of Chiriquí. Last Sunday, July 6, Onésimo Cáceres, 61, died in the town of Baco, Barú district, after being hit by a driver who was driving under the influence of alcohol. With Rivera's death, the number of traffic fatalities in the province of Chiriquí rises to 25 so far this year, and to 172 nationwide, a figure that continues to generate concern among authorities and citizens regarding road safety in the country.
