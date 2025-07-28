ARO Network Raises $2.1M To Scale The Decentralized Edge Cloud For AI And Content Delivery

PreviewNet Launches: First Look at the Edge as ARO Onboards Early Contributors to Bootstrap the Network and Earn Jade Rewards.

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARO Network has secured $2.1 million in pre-seed funding to accelerate its mission of building a decentralized edge cloud purpose-built for peer-to-peer content delivery and AI compute . The round was led by NoLimit Holdings and Dispersion Capital , with participation from Escape Velocity , Maelstrom , and strategic angels.

Redefining the Edge for the AI Era

ARO Network is a smart decentralized edge cloud , powered by people, not data centers. It turns idle internet bandwidth and compute into a scalable peer-to-peer CDN (PCDN) , delivering content at the edge with low latency and cost.

The model and technology underpinning ARO Network have already demonstrated real-world success. A previous deployment based on similar architecture scaled to over 1.5 million active nodes and generated more than $140 million in annual revenue across key emerging markets, where last mile latency matters the most.. This industry precedent clearly validates the potential of decentralized edge infrastructure in both scalability and business viability.

ARO builds upon these learnings to create a next-generation Edge Cloud-one that doesn't just plug gaps in underserved regions, but directly competes with legacy CDNs even in mature markets. It's driven by global community participation and crypto-native incentives, starting in regions where the need is evident.

“We are redefining who owns the internet-not just optimizing cost and latency,” said Adam Farhat, Head of Marketing @ ARO Network.“This funding proves decentralized infrastructure isn't theory-it's working, and it pays. We are scaling an enterprise-grade P2P CDN built for the Open Internet.”

ARO Network is Backed by DePIN & DeFi veterans

With rising enterprise demand for faster, decentralized delivery of content and AI workloads, ARO Network is well-positioned for the future.

Patrick , Managing Partner at Dispersion Capital:

“CDN is the Trojan horse to decentralized edge compute. ARO brings the tech, timing, and execution.”

Malcolm , General Partner at No Limit Holdings:

“ARO reduces latency and server load, delivering lower operating costs to both Web2 and Web3 enterprises.”

What's Next: Testnet, Aronauts, and Ecosystem Integrations

The $2.1M in funding will power the rollout of ARO's testnet, the expansion of its hardware and software node deployment, and the onboarding of early network contributors through its Pioneers Program.

ARO is actively integrating with leading ecosystems such as EigenLayer, Base, and IoTex, along with other modular networks, to create infrastructure-native yield opportunities. The network is focused on delivering real utility across Web2 and Web3 sectors, especially in high-growth, latency-sensitive regions

“Legacy CDNs struggle to achieve dense edge coverage in SEA and LATAM” said Salvador Gala , Co-Founder of Escape Velocity.“ARO Network is rewriting the rules of the internet.”

The Aronauts: Building the Open Internet Together

ARO Network is activating its early community through the Aronaut Pioneers Program , designed to onboard node operators and contributors aligned with the vision of a truly decentralized edge infrastructure.

“Install it. Run it. Start Earning”

Participants earn rewards by running ARO hardware (ARO Pod) or software (ARO Client), and sharing idle resources. Pioneers also provide feedback, help scale the network, and earn exclusive perks along the way.

PreviewNet is now live, giving early contributors a chance to test the network, earn Jade rewards, and climb the leaderboard in a limited-time referral sprint. Top contributors can unlock major bonuses and recognition, including a first-place prize from a $30,000 reward pool.

Join the Aronauts in building the open internet.





About ARO Network

ARO Network is a decentralized edge cloud platform transforming idle internet into a low-latency infrastructure layer for P2P content delivery and AI-ready compute . ARO merges Web2-grade reliability with Web3-native scalability and incentives . It is building the foundational layer of the open internet's physical infrastructure -designed for speed, ownership, and long-term utility beyond crypto hype.

Twitter | Telegram | Website

Media Contact:

Adam Farhat

...ork

Disclaimer: This content is provided by ARO Network. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at