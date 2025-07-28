Localcabledeals Presents: A Guide To The Best Modem Router Combo For Reliable Home Internet

MENAFN - GetNews) Looks like you are also tired of dealing with multiple devices for your internet connection. Well, guess what? You are definitely not the only one. Have you ever heard of a modem-router combo? Maybe, this is just what you need. Instead of using separate modem and router units, these all-in-one devices combine both into one, making your setup simpler and less cluttered. With just one device to worry about, you can enjoy a more streamlined, efficient internet experience.

It goes without saying that whether you are streaming movies, gaming, or working from home, having the right modem-router combo can make a big difference in speed, coverage, and reliability. It's especially great for those who want to eliminate the hassle of managing separate equipment and the mess of extra cables. Plus, many of these combos are easy to install and set up, making them a great choice for those who aren't tech experts.

Choosing the best modem-router combo depends on your online needs. Some people may prioritize speed, while others might need a better range for a larger home. There are various options, which you can find on listings websites such as Local Cable Deals , whether you need high-speed internet for gaming or simply a stable connection for browsing.

On that note, let's walk you through the three top choices to help you find the perfect match for your home or office.

1 Surfboard SBG7600AC2

Wondering why to consider this combo? Well, it promises to perform excellently at an affordable price, which is why you should definitely give the Arris Surfboard SBG7600AC2 a try.

Generally, this is for web surfers who do not need the fastest speeds. For those looking for a reliable router that offers good speed, this modem-router combo from Arris Surfboard SBG7600AC2 is perfect for you.

Despite its uninspiring design, this router-modem combo packs in various features. In addition to its reasonable price tag and wide compatibility with multiple cable companies, the Arris Surfboard SBG7600AC2 offers full support for DOCSIS 3.0. There are 32 downstream and 8 upstream channels, making it the perfect choice for big families.

This modem from Arris offers download speeds up to 1Gbps and Wi-Fi speeds up to 2350Mbps, making it a perfect addition to homes with broadband plans of less than 600Mbps. A built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi router and four Gigabit Ethernet ports can be found on the Arris Surfboard SBG7600AC2.

2 Surfboard G36 Multigigabit

An excellent modem/router combo investment, the Arris Surfboard G36 is capable of providing some of the amazing speeds available today. You can use this service if you are a small business, streamer, gamer, or technology enthusiast.

The Arris Surfboard line has long been an option among Xfinity, Spectrum, and Cox customers. It is one of the best modems available for homes with a multi-gigabit broadband plan that requires access to fast speeds for their devices. The Surfboard G36 is known as the flagship model in the series, which contains the Surfboard G34, which has fewer tech-forward features and is discounted for those who cannot spend a lot on such devices.

Arris Surfboard G36 includes multi-gigabit networking and wireless speeds up to 10Gbps. There are four additional Gigabit ports and a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port that gamers will appreciate. This combination is well suited to homes that have broadband speeds of approximately 1.2 Mbps. Surfboard Central can be used to configure the router and manage it.

One downside of this combo is that it does not provide a phone port. If you require a landline connection, you will be required to look somewhere else.

3 Orbi CBR750

We saved the best for the last. Orbi's CBR750 associates a cable modem with a Wi-Fi mesh network to provide steadfast Internet reception to large homes and offices. Technology enthusiasts with a small business or larger home will enjoy it.

One of our favorite mesh solutions in the industry is Netgear's Orbi mesh. This holds true for the company's tri-band Orbi CBR750 as well, which offers a mesh Wi-Fi system, a cable modem, and Wi-Fi 6. Larger homes are ideal for this system.

Among Orbi's mesh solutions, you can purchase a single unit, which includes a modem and router combo, to cover up to three thousand square feet with reliable Wi-Fi 6. The setup can be enhanced by adding additional nodes. DOCSIS 3.1-based modems like this one can provide 2.5 times the maximum upload speed and ten times the maximum download speed compared to DOCSIS 3.0 modems.

Another key benefit of buying into Netgear's ecosystem is access to its companion app, which simplifies the process of managing your entire home network. Parents can set parental controls, guests can create networks, and traffic can be monitored. Plus, Netgear Armor, a cybersecurity solution that comes with this device, also offers a subscription add-on to provide additional security options to keep your data secure.

Choosing the perfect modem-router combo can be a tough decision. One should do proper research and then make a purchase. We hope this article helped you in that regard. Let us know in the comments section below which one did you choose. You can also drop down your questions and concerns. We will get back to you soon.