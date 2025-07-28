403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief: Two-State Solution Only Framework Rooted In International Law
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, July 28 (Petra) – United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres reaffirmed on Monday that the two-state solution remains the only framework rooted in international law for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Speaking at the Conference on Implementing the Two-State Solution, held in New York, Guterres said the vision endorsed by the UN General Assembly and backed by the international community envisions "Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security, within secure and recognized borders based on pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states, in accordance with international law, UN resolutions, and relevant agreements."
He elaborated: "Two independent, neighboring, democratic, and sovereign states, recognized by all and fully integrated into the international community." Guterres described this as "the only credible path to a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and a prerequisite for peace in the Middle East."
The UN chief warned that "the creeping annexation of the occupied West Bank is illegal and must stop," adding that "the wholesale destruction of Gaza is unbearable and must end." He also condemned unilateral actions that could permanently undermine the two-state solution as "unacceptable and must cease."
"These are not isolated incidents," Guterres said, "but part of a systematic reality that is eroding the foundations of peace in the region." He added that the disturbing facts on the ground demand intensified efforts to realize a two-state solution.
"Today's conference is a rare and essential opportunity," he said, "and we must ensure it does not become another forum for well-meaning speeches. It must mark a decisive turning point one that drives irreversible progress toward ending the occupation and achieving our shared aspiration for a viable two-state solution."
The conference is being held with the participation of a majority of UN member states and is jointly sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia.
New York, July 28 (Petra) – United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres reaffirmed on Monday that the two-state solution remains the only framework rooted in international law for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Speaking at the Conference on Implementing the Two-State Solution, held in New York, Guterres said the vision endorsed by the UN General Assembly and backed by the international community envisions "Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security, within secure and recognized borders based on pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states, in accordance with international law, UN resolutions, and relevant agreements."
He elaborated: "Two independent, neighboring, democratic, and sovereign states, recognized by all and fully integrated into the international community." Guterres described this as "the only credible path to a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and a prerequisite for peace in the Middle East."
The UN chief warned that "the creeping annexation of the occupied West Bank is illegal and must stop," adding that "the wholesale destruction of Gaza is unbearable and must end." He also condemned unilateral actions that could permanently undermine the two-state solution as "unacceptable and must cease."
"These are not isolated incidents," Guterres said, "but part of a systematic reality that is eroding the foundations of peace in the region." He added that the disturbing facts on the ground demand intensified efforts to realize a two-state solution.
"Today's conference is a rare and essential opportunity," he said, "and we must ensure it does not become another forum for well-meaning speeches. It must mark a decisive turning point one that drives irreversible progress toward ending the occupation and achieving our shared aspiration for a viable two-state solution."
The conference is being held with the participation of a majority of UN member states and is jointly sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment