UN Chief: Two-State Solution Only Framework Rooted In International Law

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, July 28 (Petra) – United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres reaffirmed on Monday that the two-state solution remains the only framework rooted in international law for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Speaking at the Conference on Implementing the Two-State Solution, held in New York, Guterres said the vision endorsed by the UN General Assembly and backed by the international community envisions "Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security, within secure and recognized borders based on pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states, in accordance with international law, UN resolutions, and relevant agreements."He elaborated: "Two independent, neighboring, democratic, and sovereign states, recognized by all and fully integrated into the international community." Guterres described this as "the only credible path to a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and a prerequisite for peace in the Middle East."The UN chief warned that "the creeping annexation of the occupied West Bank is illegal and must stop," adding that "the wholesale destruction of Gaza is unbearable and must end." He also condemned unilateral actions that could permanently undermine the two-state solution as "unacceptable and must cease.""These are not isolated incidents," Guterres said, "but part of a systematic reality that is eroding the foundations of peace in the region." He added that the disturbing facts on the ground demand intensified efforts to realize a two-state solution."Today's conference is a rare and essential opportunity," he said, "and we must ensure it does not become another forum for well-meaning speeches. It must mark a decisive turning point one that drives irreversible progress toward ending the occupation and achieving our shared aspiration for a viable two-state solution."The conference is being held with the participation of a majority of UN member states and is jointly sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia.