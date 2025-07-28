Cala De Mar Ixtapa Invites Guests To Experience Wellness By The Sea

Cala de Mar Cliffside Room

Cala de Mar Resort & Spa Ixtapa is offering wellness travel through ancient rituals, marine-inspired therapies, and quiet spaces for reflection and meditation.

IXTAPA, GUERRERO, MEXICO, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Set against the dramatic cliffs of Mexico's Pacific Coast, Cala de Mar Resort & Spa Ixtapa is offering wellness travel through ancient rituals, marine-inspired therapies, and quiet spaces for reflection and meditation. At the heart of this luxurious hideaway is the resort's world-class El Capricho Spa, where ancestral healing traditions, modern wellness techniques, and the rhythm of the ocean combine to create a transformative wellness journey.Wellness at Cala de Mar is a ceremony. Drawing on indigenous wisdom and the elemental power of the Pacific, guests are immersed in holistic experiences designed to soothe, restore, and awaken the body and spirit.Ocean-Inspired Healing on the CliffsideSculpted directly into the rocky cliffs just steps from the surf, the 6,000-square-foot El Capricho Spa offers five private treatment rooms and an open-air massage suite, all overlooking the Pacific. Each treatment begins with a floral footpath and water ritual that includes steam, dry sauna, whirlpool, and rain showers. The spa's menu is inspired by the local land and sea, utilizing traditional herbs, flowers, and fruits such as cacao, coffee, aloe, cactus, lemongrass, and toronjil, a lemon-scented blossom central to Aztec healing traditions.Signature treatments include the Lemongrass & Toronjil Wrap, which detoxifies and improves skin condition, and the Amuzgo Herbal Massage, a centuries-old healing technique involving hot herbal poultices to release toxins and tension. Couples can indulge in the Yoloxochitl Couple's Massage, named after the "heart flower," or the Love Ritual, which combines tandem massages with custom facials for him and her.A highlight of the spa is the Capricho Therapy, an 80-minute signature experience designed to nourish the body. The treatment begins with a gentle exfoliation using locally sourced sea salts that cleanse and soften the skin. This is followed by a massage incorporating a variety of techniques tailored to relax the muscles and nervous system.Capricho Therapy is ideal for guests experiencing muscle tension, mental fatigue, or high levels of stress. The combination of exfoliation and massage promotes blood circulation and encourages a deep state of relaxation.Each spa room is named in the indigenous Nahuatl language after native flowers such as Citlaxochitl (poinsettia), with hand-picked artwork and local design elements adding an authentic sense of place. For added serenity, guests can sip herbal tea and gaze at the waves between treatments in the spa lounges, each equipped with dry saunas, color-therapy steam rooms, and hydrotherapy areas.Hydro ritualGuests looking to harness the restorative power of water will find comfort in the Hydro ritual experience. This water-based therapy begins with a floral footpath and transitions into a guided circuit of temperature-contrast elements, including a Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, and a sensory shower.This contrast therapy is designed to promote circulation, reduce inflammation, relieve muscle pain, and support tissue healing. Herbal teas and natural beverages are served before treatments in the spa's lounge area. The one-hour Hydro ritual experience can be enhanced with additional offerings, including a glass of champagne, rose petal decoration, chocolate-covered strawberries, fresh juice, smoothies, or a healthy spa lunch.The Sacred Temazcal: Ancestral Sweat Lodge by the SeaCala de Mar has further deepened its spiritual offerings with the addition of the Jatsima Temazcal, a private sweat lodge ceremony inspired by pre-Hispanic Mesoamerican traditions. Housed in a circular stone dome nestled on the cliffs, the temazcal ceremony is led by a local shaman and powered by healing herbs like rosemary, basil, and lemongrass from the resort's garden.Steam is created by gently pouring water over volcanic rocks, and the ritual serves as a full-body and soul purification. Guests are encouraged to sit, lie down, or move freely inside the temazcal to release physical and emotional burdens. The ceremony concludes with a refreshing open-air shower overlooking the ocean.The Zen ZoneFor those seeking daily grounding, Cala de Mar's Zen Zone provides an open-air space for yoga, breathwork, or reflection. The space is purposefully designed as a tech-free area where guests can unplug and reconnect with nature and themselves. Meditation sessions here follow mindfulness practices that encourage being fully present, calm, and aware amid the sound of crashing waves.Yoga is offered throughout the resort, from the beach deck to the private terraces of guest suites, with curated routines for beginners and experienced practitioners. Whether joining a morning sun salutation or a twilight meditation, the resort invites guests to synchronize body and breath with the Pacific.Wellness That Moves With YouCala de Mar's holistic wellness philosophy extends beyond its spa walls. The resort offers a full fitness program for travelers who wish to maintain their movement and mindfulness while on vacation. From guided yoga sessions at sunrise and mindful meditations at dusk to indulging in marine-infused therapies by the ocean, the resort ensures guests leave feeling centered.###Press Kit, click here!Press Contact:

