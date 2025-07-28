Park National Corporation Reports Financial Results For Second Quarter And First Half Of 2025

“Our quarterly and mid-year performance reflects our organization's soundness and our bankers' unwavering dedication,” said Park Chairman and CEO David Trautman.“Their commitment to serving our customers and communities with integrity and care continues to set us apart. We remain focused on navigating change, serving our customers and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

Park's net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $48.1 million, a 22.2 percent increase from $39.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. Second quarter of 2025 net income per diluted common share was $2.97, compared to $2.42 for the second quarter of 2024. Park's net income for the first half of 2025 was $90.3 million, a 21.1 percent increase from $74.6 million for the first half of 2024. Net income per diluted common share for the first half of 2025 was $5.56, compared to $4.60 for the first half of 2024.

Park's total loans increased 1.9 percent (3.8 percent annualized) during the first half of 2025 and increased 3.9 percent for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Park's reported period end deposits increased 1.2 percent (2.3 percent annualized) during the first half of 2025, with an increase of 2.8 percent (5.7 percent annualized), including deposits that Park moved off balance sheet as of June 30, 2025. Park's reported period end deposits decreased 0.9 percent for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2025, with an increase of 2.2 percent, including deposits that Park moved off balance sheet as of June 30, 2025. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits continue to contribute to Park's success in the first half of 2025.

“Through the first half of 2025, we delivered a 21 percent increase in earnings per share compared to the same period last year – driven by disciplined expense control, continued margin expansion and a clear focus on execution,” said Park President Matthew Miller.“I've had the privilege of seeing firsthand how our bankers show up every day; their service mindset is a key driver for our steady financial performance.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of June 30, 2025). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company), Park Investments, Inc. and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: (1) the ability to execute our business plan successfully and manage strategic initiatives; (2) the impact of current and future economic and financial market conditions, including unemployment rates, inflation, interest rates, supply-demand imbalances, and geopolitical matters; (3) factors impacting the performance of our loan portfolio, including real estate values, financial health of borrowers, and loan concentrations; (4) the effects of monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rates, money supply, and inflation; (5) changes in federal, state, or local tax laws; (6) the impact of changes in governmental policy and regulatory requirements on our operations; (7) changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; (8) changes in the performance and creditworthiness of customers, suppliers, and counterparties; (9) increased credit risk and higher credit losses due to loan concentrations; (10) volatility in mortgage banking income due to interest rates and demand; (11) adequacy of our internal controls and risk management programs; (12) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (13) uncertainty regarding changes in banking regulations and other regulatory requirements; (14) our ability to meet heightened supervisory requirements and expectations; (15) the impact of changes in accounting policies and practices on our financial condition; (16) the reliability and accuracy of assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting estimates; (17) the potential for higher future credit losses due to changes in economic assumptions; (18) the ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and our reliance on third-party vendors; (19) operational issues related to and capital spending necessitated by the implementation of information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; (20) the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through computer systems and telecommunications networks; (21) the impact of security breaches or failures in operational systems; (22) the impact of geopolitical instability and trade policies on our operations including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; (23) the impact of changes in credit ratings of government debt and financial stability of sovereign governments; (24) the effect of stock market price fluctuations on our asset and wealth management businesses; (25) litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (26) availability of earnings and excess capital for dividend declarations; (27) the impact of fraud, scams, and schemes on our business; (28) the impact of natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies on our operations; (29) potential deterioration of the economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (30) impact of healthcare laws and potential changes on our costs and operations; (31) the ability to grow deposits and maintain adequate deposit levels, including by mitigating the effect of unexpected deposit outflows on our financial condition; and (32) other risk factors related to the banking industry.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.