Navigating The Digital Frontier: Alona Shevtsova To Moderate Discussion At MEBIS 2025 In Dubai
The panel will bring together senior executives and decision-makers from across the banking and fintech industries to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing financial institutions during technological transformation. As moderator, Alona Shevtsova will guide the conversation around core themes, including digital infrastructure, scaling innovation, open banking, and the integration of emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain.
Alona Shevtsova, founder of multiple financial products, will represent Sends, a UK-based fintech company known for its secure and scalable cross-border payment solutions.
"It's an honour to lead this important dialogue at MEBIS 2025, especially at such a critical time for digital transformation in finance," said Alona Shevtsova . "Banking leaders today must strike a balance between innovation, compliance, and customer trust. I look forward to facilitating a conversation that helps shape the next chapter of fintech-driven banking."
The Middle East Banking Innovation Summit is one of the region's most influential platforms for banking executives and technology leaders, attracting over 400 participants annually. The 2025 edition will feature keynotes, case studies, and panels on digital identity, customer experience, cyber resilience, and more.
Alona Shevtsova's role underscores her growing influence in the international fintech dialogue and reflects the increasing importance of collaborative leadership in a rapidly changing financial market.
