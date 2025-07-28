Odyssey (ODS) Surges After Listing On Lbank Exchange

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, officially listedon. Thetrading pair is accessible at: . According to LBank market data, ODS has surged since its listing.







Introducing Odyssey: Web3 Infrastructure for AI-Integrated Data Ecosystems

Odyssey (ODS) is building a decentralized, AI-integrated infrastructure for a future defined by machine intelligence, data sovereignty, and trustless collaboration. With a vision to construct the next-generation data economy, Odyssey connects intelligent agents, dApps, and data sources into a unified Layer 1 ecosystem.

Powered by its Layer 1 blockchain and the native token ODS, the platform facilitates frictionless data exchange, and AI model deployment, for both contributors and consumers. Odyssey has been designed to enable scalability, modularity, and privacy - all critical elements for real-world AI applications and data coordination.

Key Features and Use Cases

Odyssey's architecture unlocks a new class of intelligent Web3 use cases:



Agent-Oriented Smart Contracts: Built to natively support autonomous AI agents operating within smart contracts, enabling self-learning, adaptive applications.

Decentralized Data Marketplaces: Secure and efficient exchange of on-chain and off-chain data between AI services, users, and enterprises.

Multi-Chain Compatibility: Interoperable with Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other major ecosystems, allowing developers to leverage Odyssey without compromising on reach or functionality. On-Chain AI Deployment: Developers can register, audit, and monetize machine learning models directly on the Odyssey chain, democratizing access to AI infrastructure.

ODS Token Utility

The ODS token fuels every aspect of the Odyssey ecosystem. Core functionalities include:



Staking and Validation: Node operators must stake ODS to participate in consensus, ensuring security and decentralization.

Gas and Transaction Fees: All on-chain operations, including AI model interactions, agent contracts, and data storage, are paid in ODS. Governance: Token holders can vote on critical upgrades, funding allocations, and protocol-level changes.

Tokenomics Overview

The ODS token supply has been structured to support long-term sustainability and decentralized growth. Key allocations include:



Ecosystem Growth: 35%

Staking Rewards: 25%

Team and Advisors: 15%

Community and Marketing: 15% Liquidity and Exchange Listings: 10%

The Road Ahead

Odyssey's development roadmap outlines an ambitious yet focused vision:



Q2 2025: Launch of Odyssey's mainnet and agent-compatible smart contract framework.

Q3 2025: Integration of decentralized data markets and cross-chain interoperability bridges.

Q4 2025: Full deployment of AI model registry, with audit and monetization features enabled. 2026 and Beyond: Expansion into enterprise adoption, AI agent evolution, and public chain partnerships.

By seamlessly blending AI innovation with decentralized architecture, Odyssey is shaping a future where intelligent systems can operate trustlessly, exchange data securely, and aim to create value transparently.

Learn More about Odyssey (ODS)

Website:

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins.

