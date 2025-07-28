Protests Against Law On NABU And SAPO Continue In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) An Ukrinform correspondent reported the news.

The protest began with a pause for a minute silence in memory of the defenders of Ukraine, members of volunteer formations, as well as civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity.

The number of protesters has decreased significantly compared to previous days. Most protesters have taken a break until Wednesday, July 30.

Activists are standing with cardboard posters stating their demands.

In addition to repealing the law on NABU and SAPO, protesters are calling for the appointment of a head of the Economic Security Bureau (ESB), the broadcasting of Verkhovna Rada sessions, and the granting of a vacation to military personnel instead of deputies.

Several patrol police officers are monitoring compliance with the law.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law reducing the powers of NABU and SAPO. On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed it

Protests against the new law began in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine.

On July 24, Zelensky approved the text of the bill on the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure .

On July 25, activists in Kyiv called on Ukrainians to gather on the day of the vote, July 31,“to show the MPs that we expect a fair decision from them.”

