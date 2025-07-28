Southern Jordan Valley Hosts Home Horticulture Workshop As Part Of Agriculture Ministry-FAO Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Southern Jordan Valley, July 28 (Petra) The Directorate of Agriculture in Southern Jordan Valley on Monday held a field school workshop titled "Home Horticulture Using Hydroponics," as part of national efforts to help farmers adapt to climate change.The event was organized under the project "Enhancing Climate Change Adaptation in Jordan through Improved Water Use Efficiency," implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and funded by the Green Climate Fund.Participants were introduced to key concepts in agro-ecosystem analysis and group dynamics. Activities included small group exercises, ecosystem evaluations, discussion of agricultural challenges and solutions, and a special session on coping with extreme heat.The event was attended by Agricultural Extension Department Head Adnan Al-Maradat, extension staff, and FAO project coordinator Rania Kafouf.