Aqaba Hosts Youth Climate Awareness Campaign On Marine Ecosystems

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, July 28 (Petra) The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Monday launched a climate awareness campaign at the Aqaba Marine Reserve, focusing on the impact of climate change on marine ecosystems. The initiative was held in partnership with the "Nahno" platform, part of the Crown Prince Foundation's youth programs, with support from UNICEF, and included 30 young participants from the "Leave a Mark" youth initiative.During the campaign's opening, Nedal Al Ouran, ASEZA Commissioner for Environment and Public Safety, underscored the urgency of addressing climate change, noting its visible effects on daily life and marine environments. He highlighted ASEZA's efforts to monitor and protect the unique ecosystems of the Gulf of Aqaba.Al Ouran emphasized that the campaign aligns with ASEZA's strategic plan to raise environmental awareness and preserve marine biodiversity. He described the 2020 royal directive to establish the Aqaba Marine Reserve as a milestone in protecting Aqaba's distinctive marine ecosystems.He also commended the efforts of the "Nahno" platform and ASEZA's partners in promoting environmental education and responsible behavior among youth, particularly in the face of climate change.As part of the campaign, participants conducted a beach clean-up at the Blue Beach area, collecting cigarette butts and small waste items to reinforce environmental responsibility. Hamzeh Al-Muhaisen, Head of Community Outreach and Education at the reserve, gave a presentation on the reserve's mission and the role of its monitoring, education, and marine survey programs in ecosystem protection.Mohammad Kreishan, head of the "Leave a Mark" initiative, praised the organizing bodies and reiterated the initiative's commitment to supporting ASEZA's and "Nahno's" environmental awareness efforts.UNICEF's Youth Development Officer, Bisan Abdel Qader, spoke with participants about upcoming youth-led initiatives that UNICEF plans to implement in cooperation with ASEZA and other partners in Aqaba, aiming to empower youth in climate advocacy and environmental stewardship.