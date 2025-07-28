403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinians Hail Historic UN Conf. On Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 28 (KUNA) -- A United Nations (UN) conference aiming to push forward the two-state solution to the Middle East conflict is a "historic" opportunity to bring an end to the Israeli occupation, the Palestinian foreign ministry said on Monday.
The Palestinians will continue to work with the international community to ensure that the talks result in success, said a foreign ministry statement, underlining the two-state solution as the only viable way out of the conflict, it added.
In the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that Paris would recognize an independent Palestinian state, the statement appreciated the move and called on participants in the UN conference to take concrete steps in a bid to bring the two-state solution to fruition.
The UN has described the three-day talks at its New York headquarters as an effort towards advancing practical steps to achieve a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (end)
nq
The Palestinians will continue to work with the international community to ensure that the talks result in success, said a foreign ministry statement, underlining the two-state solution as the only viable way out of the conflict, it added.
In the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that Paris would recognize an independent Palestinian state, the statement appreciated the move and called on participants in the UN conference to take concrete steps in a bid to bring the two-state solution to fruition.
The UN has described the three-day talks at its New York headquarters as an effort towards advancing practical steps to achieve a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (end)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment