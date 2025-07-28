Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestinians Hail Historic UN Conf. On Two-State Solution


2025-07-28 03:04:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 28 (KUNA) -- A United Nations (UN) conference aiming to push forward the two-state solution to the Middle East conflict is a "historic" opportunity to bring an end to the Israeli occupation, the Palestinian foreign ministry said on Monday.
The Palestinians will continue to work with the international community to ensure that the talks result in success, said a foreign ministry statement, underlining the two-state solution as the only viable way out of the conflict, it added.
In the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that Paris would recognize an independent Palestinian state, the statement appreciated the move and called on participants in the UN conference to take concrete steps in a bid to bring the two-state solution to fruition.
The UN has described the three-day talks at its New York headquarters as an effort towards advancing practical steps to achieve a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (end)
