ETH/USD Forecast Today 28/07: Stalls Below $3,800 (Video)
- Ethereum has continued to just barcode here at the highs that we made recently. I think at this point in time, it's obvious that the 3,800 level is an area that you should be paying close attention to with perhaps the $3,500 level offering support. This is like a microcosm for a lot of markets I'm watching right now. There's just no risk appetite and you have to wonder whether or not we're all just waiting around for something.
