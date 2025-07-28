NTPC Green To Develop Battery Storage And Renewable Energy Projects In Bihar

MENAFN - KNN India)State-owned NTPC Green Energy Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited to develop renewable energy and battery energy storage projects in Bihar.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen the company's clean energy portfolio while supporting the state's decarbonisation efforts.

The memorandum of understanding was formalised between Sarit Maheswari, Chief Executive Officer, NTPC Green Energy Limited, and Abdesh Kumar Singh, Director Technical, Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Minister of Energy, Planning and Development, Government of Bihar, along with other senior state government officials.

According to a statement released by NTPC Green Energy Limited on Saturday, the agreement focuses on the development of battery energy storage projects and renewable energy initiatives aimed at facilitating decarbonisation and energy transition in Bihar.

The partnership represents a significant step toward expanding clean energy infrastructure in the state.

NTPC Green Energy Limited serves as the umbrella organisation for NTPC's green business initiatives, pursuing projects through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company has positioned itself as the flagship entity for NTPC's renewable energy expansion, working toward an ambitious target of achieving 60 gigawatts of green energy capacity by the fiscal year 2032.

The collaboration with Bihar underscores the growing emphasis on renewable energy development across Indian states and the central role of public sector enterprises in driving the country's energy transition agenda.

