Mindr Appoints New CFO To Lead Next Phase Of Growth And Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I'm excited to welcome Sonya as our new chief financial officer," said Kathy Boden Holland, chief executive officer of Mindr. "She brings an exceptional background in financial leadership, having guided high-growth companies through strategic scaling and industry-defining innovation. Sonya is known for aligning purpose with performance and for leading mission-driven teams with both heart and focus. We're proud to have her join us as we continue to grow and advance our mission to create safer communities through our innovative technologies."

Evanosky is a seasoned finance and operations executive bringing over 20 years of experience to Mindr, with a track record of leading strategic planning, financial transformation, and operational excellence across the education, financial services, and energy sectors. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of financial planning and analysis at Cengage Group. There, she supported a $1.6B debt refinancing and $500M equity raise and led the financial enablement and tracking of $160M in enterprise-wide cost reduction initiatives. Before leading this charge at Cengage, she held senior leadership roles at Adtalem Global Education, where she spearheaded growth strategies that increased enrollment and revenue while improving operating margins. Her earlier career includes leadership roles at Kaplan, HSBC, A.T. Kearney, and Chevron.

Evanosky holds a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from the University of California and is a certified public accountant and chartered global management accountant.

"What drew me to Mindr was the opportunity to join a strong leadership team committed to growth," said Evanosky. "Some of Mindr's brands already command nearly 50% of the U.S. market, which is a remarkable position with incredible potential. What's impressed me most is the company's agility in innovating and evolving to meet rising demand, which has continually strengthened its portfolio. I believe this is just the beginning, and I'm excited to contribute to the next chapter of innovation and help guide its future."

Mindr continues to embark on a bold transformation to meet the demands of a growing business in a rapidly evolving market and regulatory landscape. The appointment of Sonya Evanosky signals its commitment to building a future-ready organization that can navigate today's business environment in preparation for tomorrow's opportunities.

Navigating this environment requires strategic agility, financial discipline and a forward-thinking approach. With Evanosky's proven expertise, Mindr is strengthening its ability to anticipate trends, seize emerging opportunities, scale operations, drive innovation and deliver strong stakeholder value.

About Mindr

Mindr is a national leader in substance detection, monitoring, and safety solutions. Its portfolio of trusted brands includes Intoxalock , Breathe Easy Insurance , Keepr , DUI and ADS Interlock . Mindr is focused on empowering individuals and institutions with the tools to make better decisions and create safer communities. The company is backed by L Catterton, a global private equity firm with more than $34 billion in assets under management.

