Malaika Arora Back To The Bay With Her '25 Outfits That Saw Nothing But My Suitcase'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora is back in the country after enjoying a 5-day trip. However, the 'chaiyya chaiyya' actress revealed that her suitcase has around 25 outfits that never came out.

The 51-year-old actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video of her airport diaries.

The clip opened with the stunner relaxing in the airport lounge, followed by her heading towards the flight. In the end, Malaika is seen dozing off on the plane.

"Just landed with 25 outfits that saw nothing but my suitcase," the post was captioned.

Relating to her situation, one of the netizens wrote in the comment section, "Every girl's problem".

Another one penned,“Malaika, you're just like us! We always overpack, thinking we'll need everything."

The third comment read,“Five days, 25 outfits... that's the kind of packing I do too!"

Before this, Malaika was on a trip to Tuscany with her son Arhaan Khan.

She treated her InstaFam with a series of photos and videos featuring herself and Arhaan. One of the clips showed the mother and son duo cycling together. The post further included a couple of images of the local delicacies and wine she savored during her getaway.

“Leafy roads, vineyard stops, clean air, quality time with my son and zero complaints. Tuscany, you win. #AABEE #LuxuryTravelWithAabee #aabeetravel #MalaikaWithAABEE #AabeeLuxury #tuscany #Tuscany #TuscanyViews #VisitTuscany @castelfalfi @aabee_holidays,” Malaika wrote the caption.

Earlier this month, Malaika revealed she has fallen in love with Florence somewhere between the hills, the carbs, and the chaos of the place.

Posting some beautiful sneak peeks from her time in Florence, Malaika penned the caption, "Somewhere between the hills, the carbs, and the chaos... I accidentally fell in love with Florence. Didn't expect the hills around Florence to make me feel so held. Like the city just knew I needed to slow down."