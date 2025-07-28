Centre Not Supplying Required Quantity Of Fertilizers To K'taka: CM Siddaramaiah

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, July 28 (IANS) Responding to BJP's claims of urea shortage, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the Centre is not supplying the required quantity of fertilizers to the state.

Addressing a gathering in Mandya, CM Siddaramaiah stated: "The Central government has become anti-farmer by not supplying the required quantity of fertilizers to Karnataka."

"Although our government had written to the Centre a week ago urging it to supply the necessary fertilizers, it has not responded so far. We challenge BJP MPs and Union Ministers representing Karnataka to speak to the Central government and ensure the supply of fertilizers."

Responding to the issue of shortage of fertilizers, especially urea in the state at the crucial juncture of farming activity following good rains, the Karnataka BJP has stated that it would launch protest against the unpreparedness of the Congress-led government in the state and its futile attempt to blame Centre regarding the supply of fertilizers.

The situation has further escalated tensions between the Congress-led Karnataka government and the Centre.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, J.P. Nadda, urging him to expedite the supply of 1.65 lakh metric tonnes of urea fertilizer as per the state's allocation, in the interest of the farmers.

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, strongly criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of misleading the people of Karnataka with false statements regarding fertilizer supply.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said: "By July-end, the Centre has sent 8.73 metric tonnes of fertilisers to the state. Our expectation was 6.31 lakh metric tonnes. Exceeding the state's demand, the fertilizer has reached the state. But, why I am stressing that there was no preparation from the state, in Kalaburagi, tur dal crop is grown by farmers, they should have known how much quantity of fertilizers needed to be stocked there, what stock is required in other districts, they should have thought. It is the failure of the state government and Minister for Agriculture."