Ecom Fest 2025, Co-Organized By Whish Money And Wolfofbey, Unites Lebanon's Digital Commerce Ecosystem

Jad Al Fakhani (right) Wolfobey and Jose Torbey (left) Whish Money at Ecom Fest 2025

The event attracted over 4,000 entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and digital enthusiasts, reinforcing the region's position as a hub for e-commerce innovation.

- Toufic Koussa, Co-Founder and CEO at Whish Money

CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The largest e-commerce gathering in the region, Ecom Fest, took place this Saturday, bringing together around 4,000 entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and digital enthusiasts in a landmark event. Co-organized by leading fintech company Whish Money and the prominent e-commerce mentor Jad Al Fakhani known as Wolfofbey, the festival successfully connected all major players in Lebanon's e-commerce scene, fostering a powerful environment of collaboration and growth.

The event featured representatives from global giants such as Meta, Whish Money, and many more alongside local success stories and aspiring merchants, all gathered to address the challenges and seize the opportunities within Lebanon's burgeoning digital economy. The day was packed with networking sessions, workshops, and insightful discussions aimed at empowering the next generation of online businesses. The vibrant atmosphere underscored a collective ambition to accelerate the nation's e-commerce landscape.

Toufic Koussa, Co-Founder and CEO at Whish Money, highlighted the critical role of financial infrastructure in this transformation. "Ecom Fest is a manifestation of the incredible talent and drive that exists in Lebanon," Koussa stated. "Our mission at Whish Money has always been to build the rails on which this digital economy can run. By providing seamless, accessible, and transparent payment solutions, we are not just facilitating transactions; we are empowering entrepreneurs to build their businesses, reach more customers, and compete on a larger scale. Seeing this community come together confirms that the future of Lebanese commerce is digital, and we are proud to be at the heart of it."

Jad Al Fakhani known as Wolfofbey, Founder and CEO of Beycom, spoke about the importance of community and shared knowledge. "This is what it's all about," Fakhani said. "For years, we've been building a community of ambitious entrepreneurs, and Ecom Fest is our physical hub. We bring together the best minds, including representatives from Whish Money, Meta and other global companies, as well as local merchants. Our goal is to demystify e-commerce and give people the tools and confidence to succeed. The energy here is electric, and it proves that with the right support system and partnerships, like the one we have with Whish Money, there is no limit to what we can achieve."

A major highlight of the event was a panel discussion titled "Building Lebanon's Digital Infrastructure." The panel featured Gabriel Giordani, VP of Technology and Product at Whish Money; Jad Al Fakhani; and several successful e-commerce brand founders. The discussion tackled the industry's most significant pain point: payments. The panelists explored how the traditional reliance on cash on delivery has hindered growth, and how new solutions like Whish Pay on Shopify and the Whish Visa Card offering zero cross-border fees are revolutionizing how merchants operate, manage cash flow, and run international advertising campaigns effectively.

As Ecom Fest concluded, the consensus was clear: the Lebanese e-commerce sector is at an inflection point. With robust community support and the right technological tools now in place, the path is paved for unprecedented growth and innovation.

About Whish Money: As part of the Talaco Group established in 2004, Whish Money is a leading fintech company, licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Lebanon. Headquartered in Lebanon, with offices in the UAE and USA, Whish Money serves an expansive user base of over 1 million individuals across more than 110 countries. Leveraging an extensive regional network of over 1,200 agents in Lebanon and 3,000 points of sale in the UAE, the company continues to amplify its reach and impact. Whish Money provides a diverse portfolio of digital financial services, including versatile payment solutions, secure remittances, and comprehensive merchant tools tailored for both businesses and individual clients.

About Beycom: Founded by Jad Fakhani, the influential mentor known as Wolfofbey, Beycom is a leading holding company driving growth in the e-commerce industry through education, business services, and strategic investments, with a presence spanning through the MENA & GCC region. Having mentored over 5,000 students, Beycom is dedicated to building a strong e-commerce community by providing aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge, strategies, and support needed to launch and scale successful online businesses.

