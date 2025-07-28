Creality Falcon A1 Pro: A Smarter, Faster 20W Laser Engraver Built To Go Pro

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Guided by the vision of, the Falcon A1 Pro is built for creators who demand more - not just more power, but more intelligence, control, and real-world results.

Launch Pricing & Early-Bird Offers

Pre-orders for the Falcon A1 Pro open from August 5 to August 18, 2025 (EST) with limited-time early-bird pricing:



Super Early Bird – $659.40 (40% OFF)

Aug 5–6 | Limited to 200 units

Early Bird – $769.30 (30% OFF)

Aug 6–8 | Limited to 400 units Last Chance – $879.20 (20% OFF)

Aug 8–18 | Limited to 600 units

Regional pre-launch product pages are now available, including the US store:

Customers in the US and Europe can also apply a regional launch discount code during checkout:

US: NFAP ($10 off) | EU: NFAP (€10 off)

Why the Falcon A1 Pro Isn't Just Another Engraver

This isn't an incremental update - it's a leap forward. At its core is a robust 20W blue laser module , capable of engraving and cutting acro ss 350+ materials , from wood and leather to coated metals and ceramics. For added versatility on dark surfaces or specific plastics, the optional 2W IR red laser module further expands its reach.

Where Precision Meets Intelligence: 3 Key Innovations

What truly separates the Falcon A1 Pro from typical desktop laser engravers isn't just its 20W power - it's the intelligence behind the design.



Remote Monitoring, Wherever You Are

Stay connected to your project from anywhere via the mobile app. Whether you're in another room or out running errands, real-time updates let you monitor progress without hovering.

AI Autofocus with ±0.012" Accuracy

The built-in AI vision system combines a smart camera and red-dot laser ranging to automatically lock focus in under 3 seconds, ensuring first-pass precision - even on curved or uneven materials. Smart Touchscreen, Streamlined Workflow

With a smartphone-like interface, the touchscreen puts key functions at your fingertips. Reopen past projects, preview progress in real time, or start engraving directly from your phone - no PC required.

Additional highlights include 600mm/s engraving speed , an 8-layer safety system , and seamless integration with Creality's ecosystem of materials, rotary attachments, and new-generation software for a smarter, smoother creative workflow.

Designed for Makers, Designers, and Side-Hustlers Alike

Whether you're customizing gifts, creating prototypes, or scaling your creative business, the Falcon A1 Pro helps you go from idea to execution in minutes , not hours. It's not just faster or smarter - it's built for real-world results, right out of the box.

Mark the Dates: Aug 5

The countdown has begun. Join the early access list and claim your launch discount while it lasts. Follow Creality across channels for sneak peeks, live demos, and community stories.

Falcon A1 Pro is here - to make professional engraving faster, smarter, and finally within reach.

Regional product information is available via the following official Creality stores:

United States:

Canada:

Mexico:

United Kingdom:

European Union:

Germany:

France:

Spain:

Australia:

Japan:

Contact: Kazaf Ye

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CREALITY 3D