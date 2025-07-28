ONYC Unveils Indian Kinky Straight Bundles Sew-In Weave Classiquetm Sew-In Made With 100% Cuticle-Aligned Virgin Hair

SHOP ONYC Kinky Straight ClassiQUETM

ONYC® ClassiQUETM Indian Kinky Straight Bundles offer a blow-out look, crafted from 100% cuticle-aligned Indian Virgin Remy Hair for natural texture lovers

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ONYC® Hair has officially released its latest innovation in textured hair extensions-Indian kinky straight bundles sew-in weave human hair, a premium addition to the brand's growing lineup of natural-looking, virgin human hair textures. This new – ONYC ClassiQUETM collection caters to customers seeking an affordable blow-out textured human hair extension without sacrificing the quality, performance, or durability that ONYC® is known for.

The ONYC® ClassiQUETM Collection brings a fresh twist to the brand's Signature Kinky Straight Family, offering a more accessible alternative to ONYC's iconic Fro-OutTM Mongolian Blow-Out Hair, which has remained a cult favorite and consistent bestseller since its debut. Known for its full, voluminous finish and flawless blend with 4A–4C natural hair textures, Fro-OutTM often sells out quickly due to its rare Mongolian hair sourcing. The new ClassicTM version solves a major customer pain point: restock delays, while expanding the range of styling options available.

Crafted from 100% cuticle-aligned Indian Virgin Remy Hair , this collection offers a lightly coarse, low-to-medium luster finish that mimics the texture of blown-out natural hair, ideal for protective styles and everyday wear. Each strand is cuticle-aligned, which allows the hair to resist tangling, maintain its texture over time, and be reused for multiple installs. For customers who want versatility and authenticity without overextending their budget, this release couldn't be more timely.

A Premium Kinky Straight Look at a More Accessible Price Point

The introduction of the Indian Kinky Straight Bundles Sew-In Weave Human Hair – ONYC ClassiQUETM texture reinforces ONYC's commitment to providing affordable Kinky Straight textured human hair extensions that meet the highest standards of quality. While the Fro-OutTM Blow-Out Texture uses extremely rare Mongolian hair that yields a denser and more voluminous look, the ClassicTM version is constructed with high-grade Indian raw hair-chosen for its availability and close similarity in performance. This strategic shift in sourcing allows ONYC® to offer a budget-friendly premium option without compromising on integrity. Customers who've long admired the Fro-OutTM texture but have been waiting for restocks or seeking a slightly softer alternative will appreciate this launch.

Texture, Appearance, and Feel

The Indian Kinky Straight Bundles Sew-In Weave Human Hair – ONYC ClassiQUETM features a soft, fluffy body that captures the essence of a natural Kinky Straight finish. The strands are thick from weft to tip, giving wearers the confidence of full coverage, especially for installs requiring volume and movement. Thanks to its slightly coarse feel and low shine, the hair blends seamlessly with textured natural hair, particularly 4A to 4C textures, making it ideal for leave-out or closure-based installs. Compared to Fro-OutTM, the ClassiQUETM texture carries a subtle difference in sheen and density due to the Indian hair origin. However, it still delivers that signature straightened-natural look, especially when styled with flat irons, rollers, or twist-outs.

Styling Flexibility That Adapts to Every Look

Styling is where the Indian Kinky Straight Bundles Sew-In Weave Human Hair – ONYC ClassiQUETM Collection truly shines. This hair can be worn straight out of the pack or transformed into a wide range of heat-free and thermal styles. Whether customers prefer soft curls, bone-straight finishes, or voluminous braid-outs, this texture adapts beautifully to every look. It supports popular styles such as a natural blow-out look with minimal manipulation, bone-straight finishes achieved with flat irons, flexi rod sets, and roller curls that add bounce, twist-outs or braid-outs for enhanced texture definition, and custom wigs for maximum convenience and versatility. For protective style enthusiasts, this texture significantly reduces the need for daily heat styling, helping to preserve the health of their natural hair underneath.

Longevity and Maintenance

True to ONYC's high standards, the Indian Kinky Straight Bundles Sew-In Weave Human Hair – ONYC ClassiQUETM is made to last. When properly maintained, it can be reused multiple times, offering an excellent return on investment. Customers report using ONYC® hair for up to a year or longer with regular care, and this new texture is no exception. Care tips for this texture includes using sulfate-free shampoos and moisturizing conditioners, detangling gently with a wide-tooth comb from tips to roots, and applying light leave-in conditioners or curl-defining creams as needed. To maintain volume, allow hair to air dry or use a diffuser, and store it in a silk or satin bag to minimize friction and preserve the cuticle. ONYC® has always emphasized the importance of proper aftercare, and this collection makes it effortless for customers to protect their investment while maintaining stunning looks.

Full Styling Coverage with Matching Lace Closures

To support seamless installation, the ClassiQUETM Collection also includes matching lace closures in natural hair shades. Customers can choose between Swiss lace and HD lace bases, both designed to provide a realistic scalp appearance with small knots that can be bleached or tinted. These closures are perfect for customers seeking a protective style without leave-out, or for those who want to switch up their look with complete coverage. Paired with the bundles, these closures offer a flawless, natural finish that transitions smoothly from roots to ends. For stylists, this full-system approach means easier matching, fewer customizations, and more satisfied clients. For DIY wearers, the accessibility of complete sets simplifies the installation process and improves results.

Designed for Women Who Embrace Their Natural Texture

The Indian Kinky Straight Bundles Sew-In Weave Human Hair – ONYC ClassiQUETM Collection is specifically engineered for women with textured natural hair-especially those with 4A to 4C coils. It meets the growing demand for high-quality, best kinky straight human hair with a closure option, allowing customers to achieve polished looks while celebrating their natural beauty. As more women transition to natural styles or explore alternatives to constant heat and chemical processing, ONYC® continues to lead the charge in offering textures that match real hair without compromise.

Product Specifications & Availability

.Product Name: Indian Kinky Straight Bundles Sew-In Weave Human Hair – ONYC ClassiQUETM

.Hair Grade: 100% cuticle aligned Indian Virgin Remy Hair

.Color Option: Natural 1B

.Coloring Difficulty: Very easy to color

.Length Options: 10" to 24"

.Finished Style Options: Hair Bundles, Hair Closures, and Bulk Braiding Hair

.Availability: Now available in the USA; Coming soon to ONYC® UK and ONYC® Nigeria

Where to Buy

The new Indian Kinky Straight Bundles Sew-In Weave Human Hair – ONYC ClassiQUETM is available exclusively on the brand's official website. Customers can choose to purchase hair bundles, closures, or a complete install set based on their desired volume and styling needs.

Whether you're a first-time ONYC® buyer or a longtime fan of the Fro-OutTM Blow-Out Texture, this collection provides a practical, luxurious alternative that delivers consistent results.

Final Thoughts: More Options, Same Signature Quality

The release of the Indian Kinky Straight Bundles Sew-In Weave Human Hair – ONYC ClassiQUETM marks another milestone in ONYC's ongoing mission to make 100% real human hair extensions accessible, reliable, and relevant to today's textured hair needs. It's not just about expanding inventory-it's about expanding possibilities for women everywhere. This product is perfect for those looking to maintain a natural aesthetic without breaking the bank, offering a way to achieve high-end results from a trusted luxury hair brand. Whether used for daily wear, special occasions, or long-term protective styling, the Indian Kinky Straight Bundles Sew-In Weave Human Hair – ONYC ClassiQUETM Collection is set to become a new customer favorite.

