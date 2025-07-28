Anywhere Powered By Linus Healthtm Expands Equitable Access To Early Detection Of Cognitive Impairment

Fueled by successful community and clinical screenings, Linus Health brings its AI-powered remote cognitive assessment platform to payers, pharma, wellness partners and consumers - unlocking scalable brain health for all

BOSTON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linus Health , an AI-driven brain health company pioneering early detection of cognitive impairment and personalized intervention, today announced the expanded launch of Anywhere powered by Linus HealthTM (Anywhere). This clinically validated cognitive assessment platform harnesses artificial intelligence to deliver accessible, scalable brain health solutions-both in-clinic and remotely-to a broad new audience, including payers, pharmaceutical companies, wellness providers, and consumers.

Linus Health is now making its remote, AI-powered cognitive assessments available to a wider set of partners and use cases-both inside and outside the traditional healthcare system.

"Early detection of cognitive impairment is critical-and it shouldn't be limited to a clinic setting," said David Bates, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Linus Health. "With Anywhere, we're making clinical-grade brain health tools accessible at scale-whether you're a payer building a preventive care model, a wellness company promoting cognitive fitness, or an individual taking charge of your own brain health."

A Scalable Platform for a Growing Brain Health Crisis

As rates of Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment and dementia continue to rise globally, the need for accessible, scalable cognitive screening has never been more urgent. Anywhere powered by Linus Health allows individuals to take brief, validated cognitive assessments and answer questionnaires remotely-from a browser-based platform-on their own time, on their own device, and in their own environment. The various assessments use digital technology and AI to detect subtle cognitive changes often missed by traditional tools.

For payers : Enables population-level brain health initiatives and supports value-based care strategies



For pharma : Facilitates efficient screening and stratification in decentralized clinical trials and real-world evidence generation



For wellness providers : Offers a differentiating service to track and support cognitive performance

For consumers : Empowers individuals to take proactive steps in monitoring and preserving brain health

Built for Integration and Scale

At the heart of Anywhere is a powerful API infrastructure, allowing seamless integration with third-party platforms-from payer portals and digital therapeutics to employer wellness apps and remote clinical trial platforms.

"We've built our platform to be embedded anywhere-literally," said John Showalter, MD, MSIS, chief operating officer (COO) at Linus Health. "Our API makes it simple for organizations to bring clinical-grade cognitive insights into their own digital ecosystems and workflows."

Community Proven. Market Ready.

The recent success of Linus Health's community cognitive screening pilots demonstrated not only the usability of the Anywhere platform but also the appetite for proactive brain health tools across diverse populations. The expansion to Anywhere marks the next phase in the company's mission to democratize access to early detection-and empower action before cognitive decline becomes irreversible.

About Linus Health

Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people across the world. By advancing how we detect and address cognitive and brain disorders – leveraging cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence – our goal is to enable a future where people can live longer, happier, and healthier lives with better brain health. Linus Health's digital cognitive assessment platform delivers a proven, practical means of enabling early detection; empowers providers with actionable clinical insights; and supports individuals with personalized action plans. We are proud to partner with leading healthcare delivery organizations, research institutions, and life sciences companies to accelerate more proactive intervention and personalized care in brain health. To learn more about our practical solutions for proactive brain health®, visit or follow us on LinkedI .

