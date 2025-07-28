Zelensky Meets With Students From School Of Superheroes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, I had a very special meeting with students of the School of Superheroes at one of the hospitals in the Kyiv region. We had a sincere, grown-up conversation about dreams, hobbies, supporting our defenders, and bringing peace closer. I'm grateful to the children for this heartfelt talk,” he wrote.

Zelensky recalled that the School of Superheroes operates under the patronage of First Lady Olena Zelenska and has already served as a learning environment for nearly two thousand children.

“Thanks to the financial support of the Olena Zelenska Foundation, 6 new centers were opened last year in 6 children's hospitals. This year, the Foundation plans to open 6 more,” he wrote.

Zelensky noted that in such places, children undergoing long-term treatment have the opportunity to continue their education and receive the help and support they need. He expressed gratitude to everyone who takes care of children.

As Ukrinform previously reported, First Lady Olena Zelenska announced the opening of two branches of the School of Superheroes with the support of Finnish philanthropists this year.