Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


SOCAR Teaming Up With IMF To Tackle Renewable Energy And Gas Export Infrastructure

2025-07-28 10:06:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28.​ The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) held a meeting with a delegation led by Anna Bordon, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission for Azerbaijan, SOCAR told Trend .

The dialogues centered around the intricate development dynamics within the hydrocarbon sector, encompassing production prognostics, capital allocation trajectories, and the current paradigms of energy transition initiatives.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding sustainable energy solutions, gas export frameworks, and ancillary sectors.

MENAFN28072025000187011040ID1109851986

