SOCAR Teaming Up With IMF To Tackle Renewable Energy And Gas Export Infrastructure
The dialogues centered around the intricate development dynamics
within the hydrocarbon sector, encompassing production prognostics,
capital allocation trajectories, and the current paradigms of
energy transition initiatives.
The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding sustainable energy solutions, gas export frameworks, and ancillary sectors.
