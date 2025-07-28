Adult Myopia Epidemiology Report 2025-2035, In-Market Drugs Sales, Pipeline Therapies, And Regional Outlook

MENAFN - IMARC Group) According to the IMARC Group, the adult myopia market reached a value of USD 183.2 Million in 2024. Looking forward, the 7MM to reach USD 266.6 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.47% during 2025-2035. This can be attributed to the growing use of gene therapy, which involves introducing corrected genes to fix the faulty genetic material causing the underlying illness.

Adult myopia, or nearsightedness, is a common refractive eye condition that usually strikes people after the age of 18. The adult myopia market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the escalating prevalence of the condition, attributed to lifestyle changes such as prolonged screen time and reduced outdoor activities. The elevating awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and intervention for preventing complications like high myopia and associated pathologies is boosting demand for treatment options. Moreover, advancements in corrective eyewear, including high-index lenses and contact lenses designed for comfort and aesthetic appeal, are driving the expansion of the adult myopia market.

Additionally, the adoption of advanced refractive surgeries, such as LASIK, SMILE, and PRK, which offer long-term vision correction, is increasing due to improved safety profiles and technological innovations. Furthermore, pharmaceutical advancements, including atropine eye drops to slow myopia progression, are gaining traction, especially for younger patients transitioning into adulthood. The market is also benefiting from tele-optometry services, enabling remote consultations and prescriptions, thereby improving access to care. Consequently, supportive government initiatives promoting eye health awareness and expanding healthcare access in emerging economies are further enhancing the market. The trend toward personalized treatments, leveraging technologies like wavefront-guided LASIK and custom contact lenses, is anticipated to drive the growth of the adult myopia market in the coming years, offering tailored solutions for improved patient outcomes.

Adult Myopia Market Epidemiology Report provides a detailed analysis of the current marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market Performance

Analysis Covered Across Each Country



Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the adult myopia market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the adult myopia market

Reimbursement scenario in the market In-market and pipeline drugs



