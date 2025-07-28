403
UN Cautions of Looming Breakdown in Lebanon Without Swift Action
(MENAFN) Lebanon is on the brink of a devastating socioeconomic breakdown unless immediate and unified recovery measures are implemented, a new multi-agency report from the United Nations cautioned on Thursday.
Titled "The Socioeconomic Impacts of the 2024 War on Lebanon," the report revealed staggering consequences of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. It stated that over 1.2 million people were displaced “within days,” nearly 64,000 buildings were destroyed in southern Lebanon, and the private sector suffered a sharp 25% drop in employment.
In the hardest-hit regions, around 70% of businesses have shut down, while educational disruptions have left hundreds of thousands of students without access to schooling. The report also highlighted that the country’s overall human development has fallen back to levels last seen in 2010.
Despite the grim outlook, the report does forecast potential GDP growth — 8.2% in 2026 and 7.1% in 2027 — assuming a reform-driven recovery. However, even under that scenario, Lebanon’s GDP would still be 8.4% lower than its pre-crisis high of $51.2 billion in 2017.
The findings emphasize four urgent priorities: rebuilding public institutions, jumpstarting job creation, restoring essential services, and repairing environments damaged by the war.
To prevent further deterioration and rising poverty, the report calls for immediate, coordinated intervention from the government, UN bodies, global donors, civil society groups, and the private sector. It proposes a funding strategy that blends domestic resources, international aid, and foreign investment.
