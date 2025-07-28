Global Pharmaceuticals Logistics Market To Surpass USD 210.18 Billion By 2032, Driven By Expansion Of Global Pharmaceutical Trade SNS Insider

Austin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical logistics Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the Pharmaceuticals Logistics Market was valued at USD 94.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 210.18 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.28% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The global pharmaceutical logistics market is being developed on the foundation of cold chain infrastructure, automated and monitored technologies, and well-knit distribution channels globally. Transport vehicles and their equipment will be temperature-regulated and monitored in real time while being managed on digital platforms to guarantee the safe and effective delivery of the drugs. Opening of the e-commerce pharmacy segment and the increasing share of complex biologics is also creating demand for more complex, integrated logistics solutions.





Get Free Sample Report of the Pharmaceutical logistics Market:

The U.S. Pharmaceuticals Logistics Market was estimated at USD 27.09 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 59.50 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period of 2024-2032

The U.S. holds dominant share in the pharmaceutical logistics market, having a strong pharmaceutical sector, well-established cold chain network, and strict regulations in place. Strong R&D, widespread use of biologics, and an abundance of big logistics companies drive efficiency at the top. Further, increasingly widespread digital tracking and national accessibility to healthcare lend to efficient, high-volume distribution of temperature-sensitive, high-value pharmaceuticals.

Key Pharmaceutical logistics Companies Profiled in the Report



UPS Healthcare (Temperature-Controlled Logistics, Clinical Trials Logistics)

DHL Supply Chain (Life Sciences & Healthcare Logistics, Temperature Management Solutions)

FedEx HealthCare Solutions (SenseAware Monitoring, Cold Chain Shipping)

Kuehne + Nagel (KN PharmaChain, KN PharmaChain GxP Compliant Warehousing)

DB Schenker (DB SCHENKERlife+, DB SCHENKERlife+ Temperature)

CEVA Logistics (CEVA Pharma & Healthcare, Temperature Sensitive Solutions)

C.H. Robinson (Temperature Controlled Logistics, Supply Chain Solutions)

Panalpina (PanCool, PanSafe)

Expeditors International (Temperature Controlled Transport, Cold Chain Solutions)

Agility Logistics (Pharma Logistics, Temperature-Controlled Distribution)

Cardinal Health (OptiFreight Logistics, Medical Distribution Solutions)

McKesson Corporation (Pharmaceutical Distribution, Specialty Drug Distribution)

AmerisourceBergen (Pharmaceutical Distribution, Specialty Logistics)

Sinopharm Logistics (Pharmaceutical Distribution, Cold Chain Logistics)

GEODIS (Pharma Logistics, Temperature-Controlled Transport)

DSV Panalpina (DSV Pharma, Temperature-Controlled Solutions)

Nippon Express (Pharma Logistics, Temperature-Controlled Transport)

Kerry Logistics (Pharmaceutical Logistics, Cold Chain Solutions)

Yusen Logistics (Pharma Gateway, Temperature-Controlled Solutions) Bolloré Logistics (Pharmaceutical Logistics, Temperature-Controlled Transport)

Cold Chain Logistics Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Pharmaceuticals Logistics Market, By Type

In 2023, the cold chain logistics segment held the largest market share with 58%, driven by growing need for temperature-sensitive drugs including biologics, vaccines, and insulin. This segment is driven by the need for quality monitoring and increasing personalized medicine and global growth in biologics production. It also benefits over advanced cooling systems, monitoring technologies, and custom packaging to ensure its crucial role in drug deployment.

Based on Component, the Storage Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Pharmaceuticals Logistics Market

The storage segment dominated the pharmaceuticals logistics market in 2023, owing to the growing demand for safe storage of temperature-sensitive medication and biologics. Rising pharma manufacturing and vaccine manufacturing require reliable storage. Laws and rules governing the production of pharmaceuticals, stock management, and real-time monitoring facilities are fuelling the trend for advanced pharma storage infrastructure, preserving drug safety, efficacy, and long-term stability.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now:

Pharmaceuticals Logistics Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, Europe Dominates

The pharmaceuticals logistics market in Europe accounted for the largest share of 37% in 2023, owing to its relatively robust pharmaceutical manufacturing, high regulatory requirements, and cold chain infrastructure. The fact that the region is a biological, clinical trials, and cross-border trade hot spot within the EU accounts for the demand for reliable logistics. Moreover, growing spend on healthcare and investment in digital tracking and temperature-controlled storage further solidify its leading position in pharmaceutical logistics.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. driving the growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market in Africa and Asia Pacific is pharmaceutical companies outsourcing manufacturing and clinical testing to these regions, India and China in particular, due to a combination of cost savings and skilled workers. This rising number of CMOs and clinical research dials up cross-border logistics requirements, including infrastructure investment and regulation alignment for more effective management of pharmaceutical transport and storage solutions.

Pharmaceutical logistics Market Segmentation

By Type



Cold Chain Logistics Non-cold Chain Logistics

By Component



Storage



Warehouse

Refrigerated Container

Transportation



Overland Logistics



Sea Freight Logistics

Airfreight Logistics

Monitoring Components

Hardware

Sensors

Networking Devices

RFID Devices

Telematics Software

Pharmaceutical logistics Market Report Scope